Tickets On Sale For SPRING FLING At Mandy's Bistro

The show is set to perform Thursday May 5th, 2022 and Friday May 6th, 2022.

Mar. 15, 2022  

The Flare Productions has announced tickets are officially on sale for the rebranded Valentines' Cabaret, now titled - "Spring Fling: A Cabaret of Love".

The show, which had been postponed due to the COVID pandemic, is set to perform Thursday May 5th, 2022 and Friday May 6th, 2022 at Mandy's Bistro, the newly opened musical theatre bar owned by Mandy Goodhandy.

The show, which was created by The Flare's Artistic Director, Aurora McClennan, is an hour and a half long musical revue, featuring over 20 songs from classic musicals like How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and new musicals like Dear Evan Hansen.

The show is set to feature Aj Aniceto, Kih Becke, Philon-Desiree Brathwaite, Olivia Daniels, Haley Gelinas, Victoria Lenhardt, Aurora McClennan, Bea Postma and Alex Verge, accompanied by Rowyn Campbell.

Tickets can be purchased now at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/297455235617 for $15 plus fees. Masks are required when inside the bistro, except when eating and drinking.

Limited seating available.



