Theatre Gargantua Presents The World Premiere Of THE WAGER

Responding to an era of rampant climate change denial, fake news, and increasingly fragile defences of truth, THEATRE GARGANTUA is proud to announce the World Premiere of THE WAGER, written by Michael Spence, directed by Jacquie P.A. Thomas, featuring an exceptional cast of Olivia Croft, François Macdonald, Teiya Kasahara, and Michael Spence. THE WAGER will be presented November 14 - 30, 2019 in the Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace (opening night, November 15).



THE WAGER is a timely piece that takes its inspiration from a true story, where a 19th century scientist accepted a bet to prove that the planet earth is round rather than flat, only to have his proof rejected by the hostile flat-earthers. From here, connections are easily drawn between this episode and our current moment of climate denial, anti-vaxxing campaigns, and "alternative facts". Presented in a moment where the future of our earth is particularly uncertain, the "wager" of the title doubles as a provocation, asking to what extent we are willing to gamble on our own future.

The much-anticipated World Premiere of THE WAGER marks the culmination of this latest cycle of creation. The Gargantua style weds physical theatre, innovative use of technology and live vocal scores into dynamic, multidisciplinary, and wholly unique works of art. THE WAGER is a particularly musical event, with the cast doubling as a live, on-stage band.

Jacquie P.A. Thomas (director) is founder and Artistic Director of Theatre Gargantua and has served Gargantua as an actor, director, producer, composer, choreographer, dramaturge, and writer, earning 11 Dora nominations for her artistic contributions to the company. In 2019, she was recognized with the George Luscombe Award for Mentorship in Professional Theatre.

Michael Spence (playwright/performer) is Associate Artistic Director and an award-winning, long-standing member of Theatre Gargantua's creative team. He has been involved in all of TG's productions, appearing in all major Cycles and writing or designing for many of the company's noted works.

Spence will star in the play, alongside its ensemble members François Macdonald of both screen and stage productions like Letterkenny (Crave TV), Canada: The Story of Us (CBC), Our Town (Buddies in Bad Times/ Rusticle), and Le Menteur (Théâtre français de Toronto); actress and director, Olivia Croft of The Tenth Muse (Filament Incubator); and performer Teiya Kasahara, whose recent credits include Madama Butterfly (Opera Vicina) and The Queen in Me (Queer Arts Festival, Vancouver and most recently in the launch of AMPLIFY by Amplified Opera at the Ernest Balmer Studio, and set to premiere in 2020).



THE WAGER will also include lighting and projection design by Laird Macdonald, sound design by Thomas Ryder Payne, set design by Michael Spence, and costume design by Sarah Delignies, based on original design by Melanie McNeill.



THEATRE GARGANTUA is one of Canada's leading multi-disciplinary theatre companies. Under the direction of Jacquie P.A. Thomas, the company has been devising dynamic physical theatre for 27 years. Thomas founded this distinct Toronto company in 1992, after travelling extensively in Europe and North America and working with a diverse group of theatre-makers, including the National Theatre of Greece, the Gardzienice Theatre Association in Poland, and the Peking Opera. Theatre Gargantua has used an evolving methodology to create numerous award-winning works and has become an eclectic fixture in Toronto's vibrant independent theatre community.

Regular ticket price $30 - $35, preview $22. Rush and Arts Worker prices also available ($22 - $25). To purchase tickets, please visit http://theatregargantua.ca/the-wager/





