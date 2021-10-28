The Toronto Symphony Orchestra Announces November Offerings

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra makes its long-awaited return to the concert hall, with Gustavo Gimeno's highly-anticipated in-person début as Music Director. November's concerts promise to be emotional experiences as audiences return to Roy Thomson Hall for the first time since March 2020.

In addition to live, in-person concerts, the TSO also includes two live stream performances in November: the season opening concert, A Welcome Return: Gimeno & Your TSO on November 10; and, Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto on November 24.

*********************

Wed, November 10, 8:00pm (also TSO Live Stream)

Thu, November 11, 8:00pm

Sat, November 13, 8:00pm

A Welcome Return: Gimeno & Your TSO

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Anthony Barfield: Invictus (Canadian Première)

Haydn: Overture to L'isola disabitata (The Desert Island)

Hindemith: Concert Music for Strings and Brass

Schubert: Symphony No. 5

Excitement will be high and emotions will run deep as Gustavo Gimeno makes his long-anticipated in-person début as Music Director and audiences return to Roy Thomson Hall for the first time in 18 months. Anthony Barfield's Invictus-a 2020 composition that reflects on this unique moment in time and delivers a stirring ode to humanity's capacity for resilience-serves as the season-opening fanfare, while Jazz Age spirit and celebratory flourish ring out in Hindemith's Concert Music for Strings and Brass. And Schubert's free-flowing melodic gifts are on full display in his warmhearted Fifth Symphony-a welcome moment of clarity and beauty amid complex times.

Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375. TSO LIve Stream, November 10: Pay What You Will, TSO.CA/LiveStreams

*********************

Wed, November 17, 8:00pm

Thu, November 18, 8:00pm

String Showcase

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Joseph Johnson, TSO Principal Cello

Charles Settle, TSO Principal Percussion

Caroline Shaw: Boris Kerner

Dinuk Wijeratne: "A Letter from the After-life" from Two Pop Songs on Antique Poems

Kelly-Marie Murphy: Rains of Ash and Embers

Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5

Schoenberg: Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night) (String Orchestra Version, 1943)

Some of the most beautiful works in all of classical music are featured when TSO's strings and harp take centre stage. Mahler's heart-rending Adagietto from his Symphony No. 5 utterly captivates and seemingly stops time. An 11th-century poem by Omar Khayyám inspired pop-influenced grooves in the music of Sri Lankan-born Canadian Dinuk Wijeratne, and fellow Canadian Kelly-Marie Murphy's Rains of Ash and Embers extols this country's natural wonders. A brief but life-changing moment between two young lovers plays out amid a backdrop of moonlit trees and unabashedly sensuous music in Schoenberg's Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night).

Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375

*********************

Fri, November 19, 7:30pm

Sat, November 20, 8:00pm

Winds, Brass & Percussion Spotlight

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Joan Tower: Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, No. 1

Dvořák: Serenade in D Minor

Steve Reich: Music for Pieces of Wood

Stravinsky: Symphonies of Wind Instruments (1947 revision)

Morawetz: Sinfonietta for Winds and Percussion

The TSO's majestic brass, woodwind, and percussion sections are featured in a vibrant musical potpourri including Joan Tower's Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, No. 1 (in the composer's words, "dedicated to women who take risks and are adventurous"), Dvořák's charming Serenade in D Minor, Steve Reich's mesmerizing Music for Pieces of Wood, and Stravinsky's pithy and potent salute to Debussy, Symphonies of Wind Instruments. The concerts close with music from one of Canada's most acclaimed 20th-century composers, Oskar Morawetz.

Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375

*********************

Mon, November 22, 2021 to Wed, June 29, 2022

TSO On Demand: Zoophony

Available to schools and student groups

Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, Barrett Principal Education Conductor & Community Ambassador

Shawn Blackburn, Learning & Engagement Coordinator, Toronto Zoo

Musicians of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Vivaldi: "Spring", Allegro, from The Four Seasons

Shaun Rogers: Bass Duet No. 10

Joe Kelly: The Aviary

Prokofiev/arr. Gary Kulesha: Wolf Theme Excerpt from Peter and the Wolf

Decosta/arr. Luther Henderson: Tuba Tiger Rag

Delibes: "Flower Duet" from Lakmé

Valerie Coleman: Umoja

Emilie Lebel/auth. Pierre Rivard: Kiwis Can't Play the Violin (narrated with string quartet) (World Première/TSO Commission)

Beethoven: Excerpt from Symphony No. 6 - Mvt. II

Join us for this wildly unique concert in collaboration with the Toronto Zoo! We'll be exploring the musical side of animal sounds, and the animal side of musical sounds. We'll even journey into a world where animals can play music!

This concert is best suited for kindergarten to grade 4 students and families. It is approximately 45 minutes in length.

Tickets are available at TSO.CA/Zoophony

*********************

Wed, November 24, 8:00pm (and TSO Live Stream)

Thu, November 25, 8:00pm

Sat, November 27, 8:00pm

Sun, November 28, 3:00pm

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Peter Oundjian, conductor

Timothy Chooi, violin

Beethoven: Overture to Egmont

R. Strauss: Serenade in E-flat Major

Price: String Quartet No. 2 - Mvt. II

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto

Surging with ardent passion and calling for virtuoso feats of the highest order, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto is one of classical music's most thrilling live concert experiences. At just 27 years old, Canadian rising star Timothy Chooi has captured international acclaim for his powerful, nuanced performances and magnetic stage presence. Peter Oundjian returns to the TSO in his first appearance as Conductor Emeritus, leading Beethoven's bold and triumphant "Egmont" Overture, Strauss's lovely Serenade in E-flat Major, and radiant music of Florence Price.

Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375

TSO LIve Stream, November 24: Pay What You Will, TSO.CA/LiveStreams