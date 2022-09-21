The MacQueens Perform Finale Concert in Season One of 'Sounds Good To Me' Performing Songwriter Series

On Friday September 23 at KW Little Theatre, Waterloo region's newest music series the 'Sounds Good to Me' Performing Songwriter Series' presents the finale concert in their first season featuring The MacQueens, a popular roots music duo based in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario.

About The MacQueens

The MacQueens are Kris and Liv MacQueen, a Canadian married contemporary roots music duo based out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario. Their songs are compelling, thoughtfully exploring the complexities of life, love and loss. Their first full-length studio album "You & Me & Everything" is a sonically diverse, emotionally honest reflection of life together. It received regular rotation on the CBC and more than 45 campus and independent radio stations across North America.

Learn more and listen at: https://themacqueens.ca/



Tickets: $25 at the door, $26.87 through Eventbrite at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198077®id=32&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fkwperformingsongwriters.ca%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Reduced or waived admission for the unwaged and underwaged. Please contact by phone (519) 341-0374) or email (info@performingsongwriters.ca) for more information.

'Sounds Good to Me' is grateful to their show sponsors: TWB Brewing, Jim McIntyre, and, Deb Chapman & Peter Eglin. They will be giving away some wonderful door prizes to those who attend this concert, courtesy of these sponsors!

