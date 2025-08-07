The Criterion Mobile Closet Heading to Toronto for TIFF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After several stops in multiple cities across the United States, ﻿The Criterion Mobile Closet is making its first trip outside the country for the 50th Toronto International Film Festival from September 4-7. During the festival, the Mobile Closet will be located across the street from TIFF Lightbox on 350 King Street W Toronto, ON M5V 3X5. It will be open from 3–7 p.m. on September 4 and 11 a.m.–7 p.m. September 5–7.

Stocked with more than 1,700 films from around the world, the Mobile Closet allows visitors to browse Criterion's massive collection, which includes theater titles such as Funny Girl, The Wiz, All That Jazz, Show Boat, and the hit documentary, Original Cast Album: Company.

Filmmakers, stars, and creative luminaries of all kinds come to Criterion to champion their favorite films in our popular Criterion Closet Picks video series. Last year, Criterion opened the door to everyone by taking the Closet out on the road, and Toronto will be the sixth stop. For more information, visit here.

About Criterion

Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements. No matter the medium-from laserdisc to DVD and Blu-ray to streaming on the Criterion Channel Criterion has maintained its pioneering commitment to presenting each film as its maker would want it seen, in state-of-the-art restorations with special features designed to encourage repeated watching and deepen the viewer's appreciation of the art of film.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Criterion