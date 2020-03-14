The Corporation Of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall Suspend Events

The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall has issued the following statement:

While connecting audiences and artists is what drives us, the safety of every fan, every musician, and every member of our team is profoundly our priority. As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, we have been working diligently with subject matter experts to help us make informed decisions about how to best proceed as we host large gatherings of music fans.

As we watch the impact of this pandemic begin to land close to home, we feel it is our responsibility to be a part of the solution. We have made the difficult decision to suspend our event activity for the next two weeks and further suspension will be assessed on a rolling two-week period.

Patrons with tickets for upcoming events will be contacted directly by the box office team with details of any postponements or cancelations. We assure all patrons that nobody will be asked to attend an event if the circumstances do not provide for a safe environment. We will continue to reassess the situation on a daily basis and we look forward to the day when we can all come together safely to celebrate live music.

We appreciate your patience as we work with artists and their teams to reschedule events.

For the latest updates, visit www.masseyhall.com or www.roythomsonhall.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You