The CineFAM Film Festival To Present Original Works By Canadian Women And Non-Binary Creators Of Colour
The 6th annual CineFAM Film Festival is back in-person on Saturday October 22nd, 6:30pm and Sunday October 23rd, 6:00pm at the Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton Street, Toronto celebrating limitless imagination and bold original film stories by Canadian women and non-binary creators of colour!
"We have a fantastic program planned for our return to in-person screenings after being virtual for the past two years," exclaimed Festival Director Diana Webley. "This festival is so important for women and non-binary creators of colour. It gives them a safe platform to showcase their work and talk about issues affecting them. We are also giving emerging filmmakers an opportunity to present their projects they have been working on in our Limitless incubator program."
Opening Night launches with a mixer featuring DJ Mary B and a special microcinema screening of six participants from CineFam's Limitless incubator program. Some of the participants recently took part in the CaribbeanTales-TIFF Big Pitch event. Their film projects capture stories of aspiration, identity and injustice.
The second night features three short films and a feature film, followed by an awards ceremony. The programme line-up is:
- Who's Next? Directed by Amreen Gouse, this short follows the journey of a 12-year-old girl discovering the superpower of identity
- Guardians directed by Minerva Navasca, this short illustrates the protective reassurance role of a parent
- Chance Encounter directed by Sandra Mathieu, this French short illustrates how a single event can change the course of one's life
- Out of Order directed by Sheronna Osbourne and Troy Crossfield explores the limits of technology when a social media influencer uses artificial intelligence to address dating challenges
The night wraps up with Live talkback sessions featuring filmmakers Sandra Mathieu and Sheronna Osbourne and the presentation of festival laurels.
The 2022 CineFAM ShopTalk series further amplifies the voices of Canadian women and non-binary filmmakers of colour. Akua Delfish, the 2022 Event Producer, engages filmmakers to talk about diversity in the industry, share challenges, and explore how the influences on their filmmaking. As a collection shared on Facebook, the interviews reveal commonalities across Canada, as well as region-specific disadvantages.