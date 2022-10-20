The CineFAM Film Festival To Present Original Works By Canadian Women And Non-Binary Creators Of Colour

The 6th annual CineFAM Film Festival is back in-person on Saturday October 22nd, 6:30pm and Sunday October 23rd, 6:00pm at the Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton Street, Toronto celebrating limitless imagination and bold original film stories by Canadian women and non-binary creators of colour!

"We have a fantastic program planned for our return to in-person screenings after being virtual for the past two years," exclaimed Festival Director Diana Webley. "This festival is so important for women and non-binary creators of colour. It gives them a safe platform to showcase their work and talk about issues affecting them. We are also giving emerging filmmakers an opportunity to present their projects they have been working on in our Limitless incubator program."

Opening Night launches with a mixer featuring DJ Mary B and a special microcinema screening of six participants from CineFam's Limitless incubator program. Some of the participants recently took part in the CaribbeanTales-TIFF Big Pitch event. Their film projects capture stories of aspiration, identity and injustice.

The second night features three short films and a feature film, followed by an awards ceremony. The programme line-up is: