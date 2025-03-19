The Bancroft Village Playhouse To Hold Annual Fundraising Event THE UNDERCOVER GALA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bancroft Village Playhouse has announced the return of its annual major fundraising night, taking place on Friday, April 11th, 2025. This event promises to be an evening of glitz, glamour, mystery, and music - all in support of Playhouse improvements.

The goal this year is to raise $20,000, which will go towards building improvements and kick off the much-needed elevator addition, ensuring greater accessibility to every level of the playhouse for patrons, performers, and partners alike. The building is operated by Tweed & Company Theatre - as a registered charity, they rely heavily on the support of their community to continue to bring professional live entertainment to Hastings County. Along with a full season of musical theatre, they also host loads of concerts and other one-night-only events, and facilitate youth theatre camps throughout the year.

The evening will commence with a passed cocktail dinner and drinks, courtesy of The Granite restaurant and Bancroft Brew Pub. Everyone will have the chance to mingle with the playhouse team, fellow supporters, community artists, board members, staff, and volunteers. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their interpretation of “undercover.” Get into the spirit of the theme by wearing a tuxedo à la James Bond or donning a creative mask. The night will be filled with exciting opportunities to participate in games, solve mysteries, and so much more!

This year's gala will also feature an auction with big ticket prizes that are sure to generate plenty of buzz! For the first time ever, the auction will be posted online prior to the event, giving everyone the opportunity to participate in the bidding process.

Guests will be welcomed starting at 5:30 for cocktail dinner and drinks, and everyone will head into the theatre at 6:45pm for speeches and welcoming remarks, followed by the night's headliners: The Undercovers! This amazing musical supergroup will perform reimagined renditions of timeless hits by Kenny Rogers, Lionel Richie, and Smokey Robinson. The band is made up of three of Canada's most respected vocalists with their own decades-long careers. Luke McMaster is a gold-selling artist and acclaimed producer known for his work with major stars. Joel Parisien has fronted the internationally successful Newworldson, and Kevin Pauls has graced the stage with some of the most iconic gospel artists in the world. The Undercovers will bring high-energy performances to the Village Playhouse stage, making it a truly unforgettable night!

The Bancroft Village Playhouse continues to thrive thanks to the generous support of donors, sponsors, and dedicated community members. Past galas have helped fund essential upgrades to the theatre, including new dressing rooms, washrooms, LED lighting fixtures, and theatre curtains. “Events like The Undercover Gala are critical to our continued growth and success,” says Tim Porter, Co-executive and Artistic Director. “Not only do they help raise funds for projects like the elevator addition, but they also bring together our incredible community of artists, volunteers, staff, and supporters for an unforgettable night of celebration.”

Join us on Friday, April 11th at the Village Playhouse for a night of mystery, music, and celebration! Tickets are on sale now, priced on a Pay What You Feel Scale of $50-$100 + HST. This includes access to the passed cocktail dinner, one complimentary drink ticket, the night's festivities, and an incredible performance by The Undercovers. Doors open at 5:30 PM, and the event runs until the party is over! Learn more or to purchase tickets at https://www.villageplayhouse.ca/.

Can't attend the event but still want to support the Bancroft Village Playhouse? Please consider making a donation online at: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/tweedtheatre/.

