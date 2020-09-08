The 2020/21 Concert Season Begins At The Royal Conservatory Of Music

Our society is gradually reopening and there are encouraging signs from performing arts organizations around the world as they are adapting: some concert halls are reconfiguring seats to ensure safe physical distancing, like the Berliner Ensemble in Germany, while the Prague National Theatre has already opened to full capacity, with audience members required to wear face coverings.

The Royal Conservatory is committed to bringing inspiring live music in a way that is safe and responsible, and the 2020-21 concert season begins with three concerts in Mazzoleni Concert Hall in September.



Of course, the Conservatory is adhering to health officials' 50-person maximum capacity and all recommended safety protocols, including masks and ensuring physical distancing. Ticket holders for all upcoming concerts will receive a pre-concert email with information and instructions for attending each concert.

Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts, stated: "In keeping with current government of Ontario guidelines, we will be limiting each of the concerts in September to 50 patrons and our safety protocols go above and beyond all Ontario Health regulations. Nonetheless, live music will be back in our halls this week and we are so excited to welcome you and our artists back."

Sunday Interludes concert series begins with Anwar Khurshid and Friends on September 13. Sitarist Khurshid's music has been featured in the Oscar Award-winning film, Life of Pi, and Kama Sutra. He performs all over the globe with musicians from other genres and is a member of KUNE - Canada's Global Orchestra. The series continues with the Ladom Ensemble on September 27. Described as "elegant and contemplative ... rocking and fiery!" by the CBC Radio, their passionate, sophisticated, and wild acoustic chamber world music is combined with inspiration from Argentine tango, Serbian folk and dance traditions, Persian classical repertoire, as well as music from classical and progressive rock.

As part of the Music Mix series and presented in partnership with the Songwriters Association of Canada (S.A.C.), the popular SongBird North concert series begins on September 26. In this concert, re-scheduled from last season, top Canadian songwriters Chris Tait and Jessie T come together with host Blair Packham to perform their music and tell us about the inspiration, the songwriting process, and the stories behind the songs.

Reduced Capacity and Special Ticketing Structure for Safe Physical Distancing

We have reduced the number of seats available to ensure safe physical distancing at all our concerts.

Tickets are now purchased by section, rather than for specific seats - individual specific seats are not being sold.

Patrons can choose print-at-home tickets or to pick up your tickets at the box office on the day of the performance. Tickets are not currently being sent by mail.

On the day of the concert, the Conservatory will help patrons access seat(s) within the section they have purchased, to ensure physical distancing protocols are followed.

Ticket purchasers will be provided with more information and special instructions prior to the concert date.

