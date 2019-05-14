THE COMMANDMENT Comes To Toronto Fringe

Simple Truth Theatre will present The Commandment, a dark comedy written & performed by Phil Rickaby, & directed by Richard Beaune, and assistant direction from Adrianna Prosser, at the Tarragon Theatre Extra Space (30 Bridgman Ave.) as part of the Toronto Fringe Festival, from July 3 - 14, 2019. The Commandment is a comedic solo play, with a surprising emotional punch.

While the play is not autobiographical, it does draw lightly from Rickaby's own experiences (though not the part about talking to God). I started writing The Commandment as a way to deal with the suicide of a loved one, to occupy my mind, Says Phil Rickaby, It was supposed to be a silly play with a ridiculous premise, but as I wrote, my own anger and sorrow started to come out in the character of Thomas. It was through the writing of the play that I found some peace, and also learned to find humour and laughter again.

The Commandment has been seen at Fringe festivals in Hamilton, Halifax, and Saint John where it was named Outstanding Solo Show, and received rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike.

Phil Rickaby and Richard Beaune are founding members of Keystone Theatre, who's silent film style play The Last Man on Earth was awarded Best of Fringe at the 2012 Winnipeg Fringe and was held over at the 2012 Edmonton Fringe. Phil is the host of the theatre podcast Stageworthy, and co-host of the podcast The Introvert's Guide To... Richard has worked at both the Stratford Festival and Shaw Festival, and is also the director of the Canadian Comedy Award winning show Trapped in Taffeta. Adrianna Prosser directed the Best of Toronto Fringe winner Meet Cute at the 2015 Toronto Fringe, and also won Best of Fringe for her performance as Jenny in the 2012 production of The Shape of Things. Adrianna is also the creator, producer and star of the smash hit one-woman show Everything but the Cat





