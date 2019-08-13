THE ANXIETY SHOW Comes To Toronto

OK. WE GET IT. There are wonderful people in this world who grew up with the perfect amount of emotional nurturance, who live simple lives, have excellent boundaries, and have managed to keep an even keel despite the odds.

This show is not for those people.

THE ANXIETY SHOW, an alt dark variety comedy show show-run by Vancouver- based Megan Phillips (People Suck, Not Enough) explores different mental health disorders through performers who experience them firsthand. A combination of stand-up, sketch, storytelling, and music, The Anxiety Show also features an open-mic to give audience members the chance to share their stories. Because your story's important - come get dark with us! We brought cookies.

Featured on CBC, CUTV, and Global News, we are excited to return to Toronto for F*&% BACK TO SCHOOL!! Featuring Natasha Boomer (Wheel of Improv), Holly Kay (Drink of Choice), Craig Scorgie (The Wonder Show), Lori Lane Murphy (Stories Like Crazy), and YOU! Because we're in this together. Ugh.

Wed Sept 4, 2019, 8pm Tickets $15 - 10% of total proceeds go to Distress Centres of Greater Toronto Comedy Bar (Cabaret Space), 945 Bloor St W Toronto ON M6H 1L5 Tickets can be purchased online at

More information can be found at www.meganphillips.com





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You