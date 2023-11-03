TD Emerging Talent Program to Launch at Grand Theatre

In an effort to fill the gap of trained theatre artists, artisans, and production professionals within Canada’s theatre industry, the Grand Theatre is launching the TD Emerging Talent Program with support from TD Bank Group (TD). The $200,000 grant from TD will enable the Grand to hire approximately six paid apprentices over two years, providing them with unparalleled mentorship, hands-on experience, and in-depth knowledge to become tomorrow’s arts leaders.

“Between an increase in retirements and fewer programs to train arts professionals, our country is currently facing an unprecedented shortage of skilled and experienced arts workers,” states Evan Klassen, Grand Theatre Executive Director. “Thanks to this significant investment from TD, the Grand is now in the rare position to hire and train six promising arts apprentices – all who will be equipped with the knowledge and tactical skills to not only succeed, but to also help shape the future of our industry.”

The TD Emerging Talent Program will run over the course of two years at the Grand Theatre, beginning in September 2023. The first cohort will include placements in both production and administration, who will be given the paid opportunity to immerse themselves in their respective craft within a large regional and producing theatre. With a strong focus on skills and career development, apprentices will gain valuable hands-on experience, working alongside the Grand’s skilled artists, artisans, and administration, and will have a role in longer-arc planning, as well as team management, and leadership.

"Artists and arts professionals play an important role in helping shape the vibrancy of local communities," said Jennifer Ho, Market Manager, TD Wealth. "Through the TD Ready Commitment, our corporate citizenship platform, we're proud to support initiatives like the TD Emerging Talent Program at the Grand that foster connections across the arts and culture sector and create opportunities for emerging artists to flourish."

Interested applicants are encouraged to watch grandtheatre.com for apprentice opportunities under this premiering program, as they will be posted periodically throughout the two-year gift cycle (June 2023 through June 2025). To learn more about the TD Emerging Talent Program, please visit: grandtheatre.com/td-emerging-talent-program