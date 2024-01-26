Spotlight: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at The Rose

An Evening with Tynomi Banks at The Rose

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Spotlight: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at The Rose

Canada’s legendary queen welcomes you inside the life and career of a superstar drag performer with SOLID GOLD: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS, live on The Rose Mainstage!

Performing iconic numbers and brand new material mixed with funny stories, Tynomi Banks dishes on celebrity run-ins, her experience on Canada’s Drag Race, lessons from her mom, and more.




