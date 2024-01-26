Spotlight: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at The Rose

An Evening with Tynomi Banks at The Rose
POPULAR
Canada’s legendary queen welcomes you inside the life and career of a superstar drag performer with SOLID GOLD: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS, live on The Rose Mainstage!
Performing iconic numbers and brand new material mixed with funny stories, Tynomi Banks dishes on celebrity run-ins, her experience on Canada’s Drag Race, lessons from her mom, and more.
Videos
|Women At Play(s) 6
Red Sandcastle Theatre (3/01-3/10)
|THEATRESPORTS PRESENTS: BEER LEAGUE
Comedy Bar (1/05-2/23)
|Arctic Tall Tales
Maja Prentice Theatre (3/15-3/16)
|Uncle Vanya
Theatre Aquarius (1/10-1/27)
|Arctic Tall Tales
Maja Prentice Theatre (3/15-3/16)
|Swipes Right: Back on the Apps
The Second City (1/08-5/25)
|The Laundry List
Al Green Theatre (Miles Nadal JCC) (1/27-1/28)
|MIGRAAAANTS
Theatre Passe Muraille (1/13-1/28)
|Middle Raged
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (2/01-2/01)
|Passions Revealed
Jeanne Lamon Hall (2/23-2/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You