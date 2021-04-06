Soundstreams Announces Emma Fowler As Interim Executive Director

Soundstreams Board of Directors President Daniel Weinzweig has announced the appointment of Emma Fowler as the organization's Interim Executive Director, as previous E.D. Menon Dwarka steps down to pursue new opportunities.

Emma joined Soundstreams in 2016 as Production and Outreach Manager, and quickly moved up into the role of Director of Artistic Planning and Outreach. She brings a decade of skilled arts industry experience to the position of Interim Executive Director, as well as a proven passion for new music development.

"Emma is uniquely qualified to enable Soundstreams to seize unparalleled opportunities in the next phase of our development. Her strong track record in our artistic planning and production has given her a deep understanding not only of the scope and depth of Soundstreams' programming, but also of its potential to reach ever broader audiences on the local, national and international stage, on platforms both live and virtual. It is with great enthusiasm for our future that I welcome Emma to this new position!" -Lawrence Cherney, Artistic Director, Soundstreams

"I'm honoured to step into this new role. I have been with Soundstreams for nearly five years, and in that time have experienced many challenges and many triumphs. What I have loved most through it all is working alongside artists to realize their unique visions-from the local to the international stage. The pandemic has transformed the way we work and produce art, and I'm excited to continue to find new ways to support Canadian artists and engage diverse audiences through this new lens." -Emma Fowler, Interim Executive Director, Soundstreams

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to welcome Emma as Soundstreams Interim Executive Director. Emma, as a long-time valued staff member, has agreed to assume this leadership role as Menon Dwarka departs for other opportunities. We wish to thank Menon for his time with the organization, much of which was leading Soundstreams through the challenging period of pandemic. We wish Menon well in his future endeavors."

-Daniel Weinzweig, President, Soundstreams Board of Directors

Outgoing Executive Director Menon Dwarka had a number of accomplishments during his time at Soundstreams, including a renewed, authentic approach to community engagement. He orchestrated a strategic move of the offices to the Canadian Music Centre, created the popular Insider program as a means of staying in touch with our audience once the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and established The Mary-Margaret Webb Foundation Fund for Women Composers, which in its inaugural month raised an organizational record in individual donations. He was especially generous in his thoughtful mentoring of staff, and they are all indebted to him for his support.

In addition to Emma's appointment, additional changes have been made to staff positions. Tim Crouch adds day-to-day operations and digital marketing to his role and is promoted to Director, Communications, Marketing, Operations, while Zoe Lin continues in her role as Manager of Advancement and Patron Engagement with enhanced focus on Fundraising. Soundstreams also welcomes Nelly Song as Marketing, Communications, and Development Intern, from the Arts Administration and Cultural Management course at Humber College.

Spread across the coming spring and summer, Soundstreams will be releasing new digital productions from both its Encounters and Main Stage programming, including shows that were previously part of the 2020/21 subscription season. They will also be presenting events connected with their popular Insider membership program, including Town Halls and Inside Looks. In addition, Phase 2 of their composer mentorship program RBC Bridges will take place in August, and in the fall they will begin workshopping major upcoming signature programs. Visit soundstreams.ca for more information.