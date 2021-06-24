Shaw Festival to Present OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW - A Fresh Air Summer Fête
Artistic Director Tim Carroll and the Shaw Festival have announced Outdoors @ The Shaw, a series of concerts and events scheduled to take place from July 10 to October 9, 2021 on the grounds of the Festival Theatre and Royal George Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
A nod to Shaw Fair and Fête festivities of the past, Outdoors @ The Shaw is part carnival, part theatre celebration. New outdoor performance spaces with limited capacities - the BMO Stage, Humeniuk Foundation Stage, Royal George Theatre's Gallery Patio, Nona Macdonald Stage, affectionately known as "Nona's tent", and Festival Theatre grounds - will host concerts and unique theatrical experiences."It's thrilling to feel the buzz of activity and anticipation. If these 15+ months have taught us anything, it's that we all dearly miss real human encounters and shared experiences," expressed Artistic Director Tim Carroll. "With this in mind, specially produced performances, concerts and curated events have been created for our audience. It's been a long and enduring journey and now it's time to say: Welcome back."
Outdoors @ The Shaw is presented in addition to the open air performances of The Devil's Disciple at the Nona Macdonald Stage, Flush at the Humeniuk Foundation Stage, Charley's Aunt at the BMO Stage and the Shaw Festival's presentation of A Short History of Niagara at both the Humeniuk Foundation Stage and the BMO Stage.
The Shaw Festival plans to present Outdoors @ The Shaw as per the current schedule; however, performances will only take place if deemed safe to do so. Protecting the health and well-being of all who visit the Shaw Festival is of the utmost importance. To make certain of this, the Festival plans to keep audience numbers to all performances under capacity limits and will continue to follow and exceed all government COVID-19 health regulations. The Shaw has also implemented a robust Duty of Care initiative. These measures include significant infrastructure improvements and a commitment to ensuring the safety of audiences, company members and communities.
Outdoors @ The Shaw will feature:
GATSBY'S JAZZ, SONNY'S BLUES
Directed by Philip Akin
Music Direction by Paul Sportelli and Ryan deSouza
Movement by Kiera Sangster
The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons
July 10 to October 8 (17 performances)
THE DUKE AND TWO IRENES
Directed and choreographed by Kimberley Rampersad
with additional choreography by Julio Fuentes
Music Direction by Paul Sportelli and Ryan deSouza
Festival Theatre Grounds, South Lawn Patio, 10 Queen's Parade
July 14 to October 7 (14 performances)
*Emerging Artists supported by the RBC Foundation and the RBC Emerging Artists Project.
**Christopher Newton Intern is generously supported by Marilyn and Charles Baillie.
CHITRA
A play in one act by Rabindranath Tagore
Directed by Kimberley Rampersad
Royal George Theatre Gallery Lawn and Gardens, 85 Queen Street
July 15 to 31 (6 performances)
COFFEE CONCERTS
The Humeniuk Foundation Stage, 10 Queen's Parade
July 17 - September 30 (9 performances)
The Humeniuk Foundation Stage is sponsored by the Humeniuk Foundation. ASSASSINS IN CONCERT Book by John Weidman
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Based on an idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr.
Playwrights Horizons, Inc. - New York City
Produced ASSASSINS Off-Broadway in 1990
Original Orchestrations by Michael Starobin
Orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin
First Broadway Production, 2004 Roundabout Theatre Company
Todd Haimes, Artistic Director Directed by Kate Hennig
Music Direction by Paul Sportelli
Movement by Julio Fuentes
The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons
July 18 to September 29 (12 performances)
Nine people have tried to kill an American president, four have succeeded and only Stephen Sondheim could create a darkly comic musical revue about it. A carnival of the macabre where assassins and would-be assassins - from John Wilkes Booth to Sara Jane Moore - tell their side of the story. This concert presentation features all the songs from the musical including "Another National Anthem", "Unworthy of Your Love", and "Everybody's Got the Right". Assassins in Concert features Andrew Broderick, Jason Cadieux, James Daly, Kristi Frank, Marie Mahabal, Drew Plummer*, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane**, Travis Seetoo, Jonathan Tan, Jay Turvey, Kelly Wong, and Jenny L. Wright. $50/$30 under 30
Sponsored by James F. Brown.
FAIRGROUND
Curated by Sanjay Talwar, created by the Shaw Ensemble
Festival Theatre Grounds, 10 Queen's Parade
July 23 to October 8 (14 performances)
A guided ramble through the lush Festival Theatre grounds complete with welcoming fanfare and filled with the sensory delights of music, provided by a five-piece band; poetry, dance, and culminating with an exhilarating finale. So unique an experience, no two encounters will be the same.Fairground features the talents of Kaleb Alexander, David Alan Anderson, Neil Barclay, Kristopher Bowman, Andrew Broderick, Fiona Byrne, Jason Cadieux, James Daly, Peter Fernandes, Kristi Frank, Patrick Galligan, Alexis Gordon, Martin Happer, Andrew Lawrie, Julie Lumsden*, Marie Mahabal, Tom McCamus, Kevin McLachlan*, Peter Millard, Nafeesa Monroe, Drew Plummer*, Kiera Sangster, Travis Seetoo, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane**, Donna Soares, Graeme Somerville, Gabriella Sundar Singh, Shauna Thompson*, Jay Turvey, Kelly Wong and Jenny L. Wright. Weather dependent
$35/$30 under 30/$10 Youth
SPEAKEASIES
The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons
July 22, August 7, September 18 (3 performances)
Speakeasies are sponsored by Critelli's Fine Furniture.
SHAWGROUND
Curated by Sanjay Talwar, created by the Shaw Ensemble
The Festival Theatre Grounds, 10 Queen's Parade
Aug 19 to October 6 (10 performances)
Weather dependent
$35/$30 under 30/$10 Youth
WHAT'S IN YOUR SONGBOOK?
The Nona Macdonald Stage , 10 Queen's Parade - Parking Lot Tent
July 28 and August 22 (2 performances)
An intimate and interactive evening with members of the Shaw Acting Ensemble. Accompanied by Associate Music Director Ryan deSouza, performers open up their audition songbooks and reveal why these choices are so special to them.$20
The Nona Macdonald Stage is sponsored by the William & Nona Macdonald Heaslip Foundation.
KREUTZER SONATA
The Humeniuk Foundation Stage, 10 Queen's Parade
August 26 to October 9 (7 performances)
Ludwig van Beethoven dedicated Violin Sonata No.9, Op.47 to Rodolphe Kreutzer, a violinist internationally renowned for his virtuosity, in 1805. This sonata then inspired Leo Tolstoy's harrowing novella,The Kreutzer Sonata, which then inspired Leoš Janáček's first string quartet. The Shaw gives this piece a further twist: a dramatic mash-up/journey of music and text featuring ensemble members Fiona Byrne, Shauna Thompson* and the Blue Spruce Quartet.$35/$30 under 30
Outdoors @ The Shaw events go on sale to Friends of The Shaw beginning June 29 and the public on July 6. Tickets can be ordered through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429) and online at shawfest.com.