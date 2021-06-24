Shaw Festival to Present OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW - A Fresh Air Summer Fête

Artistic Director Tim Carroll and the Shaw Festival have announced Outdoors @ The Shaw, a series of concerts and events scheduled to take place from July 10 to October 9, 2021 on the grounds of the Festival Theatre and Royal George Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

A nod to Shaw Fair and Fête festivities of the past, Outdoors @ The Shaw is part carnival, part theatre celebration. New outdoor performance spaces with limited capacities - the BMO Stage, Humeniuk Foundation Stage, Royal George Theatre's Gallery Patio, Nona Macdonald Stage, affectionately known as "Nona's tent", and Festival Theatre grounds - will host concerts and unique theatrical experiences.

"It's thrilling to feel the buzz of activity and anticipation. If these 15+ months have taught us anything, it's that we all dearly miss real human encounters and shared experiences," expressed Artistic Director Tim Carroll . "With this in mind, specially produced performances, concerts and curated events have been created for our audience. It's been a long and enduring journey and now it's time to say: Welcome back."

Outdoors @ The Shaw is presented in addition to the open air performances of The Devil's Disciple at the Nona Macdonald Stage, Flush at the Humeniuk Foundation Stage, Charley's Aunt at the BMO Stage and the Shaw Festival's presentation of A Short History of Niagara at both the Humeniuk Foundation Stage and the BMO Stage.

The Shaw Festival plans to present Outdoors @ The Shaw as per the current schedule; however, performances will only take place if deemed safe to do so. Protecting the health and well-being of all who visit the Shaw Festival is of the utmost importance. To make certain of this, the Festival plans to keep audience numbers to all performances under capacity limits and will continue to follow and exceed all government COVID-19 health regulations. The Shaw has also implemented a robust Duty of Care initiative. These measures include significant infrastructure improvements and a commitment to ensuring the safety of audiences, company members and communities.

GATSBY'S JAZZ, SONNY'S BLUES

Directed by Philip Akin

Music Direction by Paul Sportelli and Ryan deSouza

Movement by Kiera Sangster

The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons

July 10 to October 8 (17 performances)

$35/$30 under 30The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.

THE DUKE AND TWO IRENES

Directed and choreographed by Kimberley Rampersad

with additional choreography by Julio Fuentes

Music Direction by Paul Sportelli and Ryan deSouza

Festival Theatre Grounds, South Lawn Patio, 10 Queen's Parade

July 14 to October 7 (14 performances)

$35/$30 under 30*Emerging Artists supported by the RBC Foundation and the RBC Emerging Artists Project.**Christopher Newton Intern is generously supported by Marilyn and Charles Baillie.

CHITRA

A play in one act by Rabindranath Tagore

Directed by Kimberley Rampersad

Royal George Theatre Gallery Lawn and Gardens, 85 Queen Street

July 15 to 31 (6 performances)

Gabriella Sundar Singh is Chitra, warrior princess. Determined to win the heart of Prince Arjuna, she asks the gods Mandana and Vasanta to cloak her fighting virtuosity with such beauty he would never leave her side. Based on a tale from the Mahabharata and written by Nobel Laureate Tagore, this lyrical drama about the New Woman was an often explored theme by his contemporary, Bernard Shaw . Chitra also features Andrew Lawrie, Marie Mahabal, Michelle Mohammed and Sanjay Talwar.

$35/$30 under 30

COFFEE CONCERTS

The Humeniuk Foundation Stage, 10 Queen's Parade

July 17 - September 30 (9 performances)

Classical music concerts performed by a string quartet and members of the Shaw Festival Orchestra.

$10The Humeniuk Foundation Stage is sponsored by the Humeniuk Foundation.

Directed by Kate Hennig Music Direction by Paul Sportelli Movement by Julio FuentesThe BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The CommonsJuly 18 to September 29 (12 performances)Nine people have tried to kill an American president, four have succeeded and only Stephen Sondheim could create a darkly comic musical revue about it. A carnival of the macabre where assassins and would-be assassins - from John Wilkes Booth to Sara Jane Moore - tell their side of the story. This concert presentation features all the songs from the musical including "Another National Anthem", "Unworthy of Your Love", and "Everybody's Got the Right".

$50/$30 under 30Sponsored by James F. Brown.The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.*Emerging Artists supported by the RBC Foundation and the RBC Emerging Artists Project.** Christopher Newton Intern is generously supported by Marilyn and Charles Baillie.

FAIRGROUND

Curated by Sanjay Talwar, created by the Shaw Ensemble

Festival Theatre Grounds, 10 Queen's Parade

July 23 to October 8 (14 performances)

A guided ramble through the lush Festival Theatre grounds complete with welcoming fanfare and filled with the sensory delights of music, provided by a five-piece band; poetry, dance, and culminating with an exhilarating finale. So unique an experience, no two encounters will be the same.

Weather dependent$35/$30 under 30/$10 Youth

*Emerging Artists supported by the RBC Foundation and the RBC Emerging Artists Project.

** Christopher Newton Intern is generously supported by Marilyn and Charles Baillie.



SPEAKEASIES

The BMO Stage, 10 Queen's Parade on The Commons

July 22, August 7, September 18 (3 performances)

An evening of jazz featuring Associate Music Director Ryan deSouza and members of the Shaw Festival Orchestra, with special guests.

$20

The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.

Speakeasies are sponsored by Critelli's Fine Furniture.

SHAWGROUND

Curated by Sanjay Talwar, created by the Shaw Ensemble

The Festival Theatre Grounds, 10 Queen's Parade

Aug 19 to October 6 (10 performances)

An hour-long, Victorian fair-inspired guided jaunt through the wonderfully maintained Festival Theatre grounds features the wit and charm of Bernard Shaw and a few Shavian surprises. This enchanting Shaw affair begins with musical flourish and presents provocative art, spoken word, big ideas, dynamic discussions and spirited music from Shaw's lifetime, performed live by a nine-piece band; along with themes and ideas from contemporaries past and present.

Weather dependent

$35/$30 under 30/$10 Youth

*Emerging Artists supported by the RBC Foundation and the RBC Emerging Artists Project.

**Christopher Newton Intern is generously supported by Marilyn and Charles Baillie.



WHAT'S IN YOUR SONGBOOK?

The Nona Macdonald Stage , 10 Queen's Parade - Parking Lot Tent

July 28 and August 22 (2 performances)

An intimate and interactive evening with members of the Shaw Acting Ensemble. Accompanied by Associate Music Director Ryan deSouza, performers open up their audition songbooks and reveal why these choices are so special to them.

$20The Nona Macdonald Stage is sponsored by the William & Nona Macdonald Heaslip Foundation.

KREUTZER SONATA

The Humeniuk Foundation Stage, 10 Queen's Parade

August 26 to October 9 (7 performances)

Ludwig van Beethoven dedicated Violin Sonata No.9, Op.47 to Rodolphe Kreutzer, a violinist internationally renowned for his virtuosity, in 1805. This sonata then inspired Leo Tolstoy's harrowing novella,The Kreutzer Sonata, which then inspired Leoš Janáček's first string quartet. The Shaw gives this piece a further twist: a dramatic mash-up/journey of music and text featuring ensemble members Fiona Byrne, Shauna Thompson* and the Blue Spruce Quartet.

$35/$30 under 30The Humeniuk Foundation Stage is sponsored by the Humeniuk Foundation.*Emerging Artists supported by the RBC Foundation and the RBC Emerging Artists Project.

Outdoors @ The Shaw events go on sale to Friends of The Shaw beginning June 29 and the public on July 6. Tickets can be ordered through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429) and online at shawfest.com.