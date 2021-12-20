Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shaw Festival Theatre Cancels Remaining Performances of HOLIDAY INN

The production of A Christmas Carol will continue as planned at the new provincially mandated maximum of 50% capacity.

Dec. 20, 2021  

Due to a member of the Company testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, December 18, the Shaw Festival is cancelling all remaining performances of Holiday Inn.

Read the full statement below:

A Christmas Carol is playing through December 23 at the Royal George Theatre.

Ebenezer Scrooge is back! Nestled in the heart of the ultimate Christmas village, the charming holiday favourite A Christmas Carol returns to the Shaw Festival's Royal George Theatre. It's the perfect annual reminder of what Christmas is all about. Arrive feeling "Bah, humbug!" and leave full of warm, fuzzy Christmas spirit.

Learn more and stay up to date at https://www.shawfest.com/.


