SHAKESPIÈRE By Alain Mercieca To Make It's Toronto Premiere At The Assembly Theatre

The Assembly Theatre presents the Toronto premiere of a menacing new comedy by Montreal playwright Alain Mercieca (OGOKI NIGHTS, DéPFLIES, CAFé CAFé).

Set 2 days before opening night, a group of actors wait patiently for their director to arrive as their opening night looms. With only days remaining before the world will see their production of "Shakespière", a fascinating hybrid of Shakespeare and Molière, the actors struggle through their own egos and theatre philosophies to produce a production they will be proud of.

Shakespière is a comedy of calamities and pays homage to the struggling world of theatre in a post-modern society. It discusses the philosophy of what a play "has to be" through the lens of different artists at different stages in their lives and careers. This production also takes a look at the assortment of creative personalities which make up the cast and crew of a production and how these different egos and temperaments interact with one another.

Originally performed in 2018 in Montréal, this production will be its Toronto Premiere.

Tickets are available now at https://shakespiere.bpt.me





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You