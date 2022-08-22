Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Principal Dancer Siphesihle November Dances with Cape Town City Ballet as a Guest Artist in ROMEO AND JULIET

November will make his debut in the role of Romeo in Veronica Paeper’s Romeo and Juliet, dancing opposite Chanté Daniels as Juliet.

Aug. 22, 2022  
Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced that Principal Dancer Siphesihle November has been invited to appear as a Guest Artist with Cape Town City Ballet, in South Africa, on August 25, 2022.

November will make his debut in the role of Romeo in Veronica Paeper's Romeo and Juliet, dancing opposite Chanté Daniels as Juliet. He joins Cape Town City Ballet on stage at Artscape Opera House for the one-night only performance, accompanied by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Brandon Phillips. Born in Zolani, South Africa, this will be November's first guest performance in South Africa.

Known for his range in both classical and contemporary works, November recently debuted as Siegfried, dancing opposite internationally-acclaimed ballerina Maria Kochetkova in Swan Lake, directed and staged by Karen Kain. His repertoire includes, Peter/The Nutcracker in James Kudelka's The Nutcracker, Bluebird in Rudolph Nureyev's The Sleeping Beauty, Lewis Carroll/White Rabbit in Christopher Wheeldon's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Puck in Sir Frederick Ashton's The Dream.

November was the recipient of The Erik Bruhn Prize in 2019 and was the subject of documentary film Beyond Moving, which follows his journey from Zolani, South Africa, to Canada's National Ballet School and The National Ballet of Canada.

