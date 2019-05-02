Players Presents GHOSTBUSTERS NINE-NINE

Players is excited to announce its 17th full-scale production: Ghostbusters Nine-Nine opening on June 13th and running until June 22th at the Tranzac Theatre. A a volunteer theatre company, Players has been donating its season's proceeds to charities since its inception. For this season, Players is pleased to announce that its charitable partners are The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, Casey House, and The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, for the second year running.

"Players has become a highlight of the summer theatre season for our audiences, who regularly sell out our shows!" said Ghostbusters Nine-Nine Director, Steven Suepaul. "Our show this year weaves the classic and iconic comedy of Ghostbusters together with the subversive, hilarious, and diverse viewpoints of Brooklyn Nine-Nine to create an unexpected tale set against the ever-changing landscape of our dynamic city. This is reflected in Player's most diverse and fresh-faced cast yet, an exciting group of some of the best talent that Toronto has to offer!"

"Players takes the greatest party you have even been to and bottles it with Toronto's finest musical and comedic talent to create an evening that is equal measures new, nostalgic, and unconventional," said Artistic Director of Players, Matty Burns. "Our audience is the final character in the show, with whom we create an immediate and integral relationship. We refuse to take ourselves too seriously and aim to welcome theatre-goers into a unique and growing Toronto theatrical tradition."

There's a ghost haunting Toronto's new Nine-Nine Division and its odd-squad of hapless cops are at their wits' end... so who they gonna call? GHOSTBUSTERS! Together with both OG and a new generation of Ghostbusters, the rock-star detectives of the Nine-Nine begin investigating the increased paranormal activity in the GTA!

Part sketch comedy, part rock concert, part keg party - and all for charity - Players is a volunteer run non-profit company based on a century-old Queen's University comedy tradition. Transplanted to Toronto in 2004, and thriving ever since, Players is the intersection between a raucous, beer-fuelled rock-concert, a hilarious and punchy sketch comedy show, and a charity fundraising cabaret. Over Players' 15-year history, the company has donated over $210,000 to various charitable partners

Tickets and more information can be found at playersto.com.





