Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: YOU CAN'T STOP THE BEAT Opens at Stratford Festival

pixeltracker

You Can't Stop the Beat features Featuring: Alana Hibbert, Gabrielle Jones, Evangelia Kambites, and Mark Uhre.

Jul. 19, 2021  

You Can't Stop the Beat: The Enduring Power of Musical Theatre runs July 15 to July 31 at the Stratford Festival. Curated and directed by Thom Allison featuring Music Director Laura Burton, You Can't Stop the Beat features Alana Hibbert, Gabrielle Jones, Evangelia Kambites, and Mark Uhre.

What is it about musical theatre that captures the hearts of millions of fans? Through wars, disasters, heartbreaks and triumphs, musicals have been there to give us a way to understand the human experience and flourish. Has there ever been a better way to represent our inner lives than in glorious Technicolor and song? This tune-filled ride celebrates why musicals have always been the ultimate tonic for the soul in good or troubled times.

https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/

Photo credit: David Hou


Related Articles View More Toronto Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mary Testa
Mary Testa
Lauren Zakrin
Lauren Zakrin
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand