PACK ANIMALS Announced At The 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival

Scantily Glad Theatre in association with the Toronto Fringe Festival Presents PACK ANIMALS, July 4-13, 2019 at Randolph Theatre.

Ever been to summer camp? Took a shit in the woods and wiped using pages from your guidebook? Speared the patriarchy on a hot dog stick and toasted it over a roaring fire?

Inspired by co-creators Holly Brinkman and S.E. Grummett's experiences as an overachieving Cub Scout and a slacker Girl Guide, respectively, Pack Animals offers up a queer camp adventure through the untamed forest of gender roles, sexuality, friendship, and bushcraft. Interweaving musical and physical comedy, puppets, and searing cynicism, Scantily Glad Theatre presents another raunchy feminist comedy sure to make the audience laugh as much as it makes them squirm (Cult MTL).

If Tina Fey & Amy Poehler made Moonrise Kingdom... but more gay. Saskatoon StarPhoenix. One of the Hottest Shows of the 2019 Orlando Fringe Festival

Integrating scatological satire and strident feminist polemic with ukulele solos and horny hand puppets.

Pack Animals proudly makes its Toronto premiere July 4-13 at Randolph Theatre, as part of its 2019 Fringe tour from Orlando to Vancouver. In creating this show over the summer of 2018, S.E. Grummett was able to discover their own gender-queerness. Supported by fellow touring Fringe artists, Grummett came out onstage to friends and family in the audience while premiering the show at their hometown Fringe. This year, by taking this show on the road, Pack Animals hopes to empower fellow genderqueer and questioning folks across North America who may be having a similar journey.

Tickets available now: $11 + $2 service charge | Available at fringetoronto.com or at 416-966-1062. Please note that there is absolutely no latecomer seating. Maturity Rating: 16+ | Sexual content, language, nudity & BEARS! Featuring a different guest artist mansplainer at every performance!





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You