OTF Grant Gives Independent Performing Arts Community A Lift

On Sunday, Tapestry Opera and Nightwood Theatre celebrated the $150,000 Capital grant from the provincial government's Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) in 2023 with a public concert in Ramsden Park in Toronto. The one-year grant is being used to create a new theatre at 877 Yonge Street. The project will create the most affordable, accessible and well-equipped theatre of its kind in Toronto with a centrally located venue, residency and subsidy programs for independent and emerging artists and state-of-the-art theatre technology with a focus on Canadian works.

"I am delighted to see Tapestry Opera and Nightwood Theatre receive this well-deserved support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. This new facility will be a beacon for Toronto's vibrant arts community. It's an investment in the cultural heart of our city, and I can't wait to see the incredible performances that will come to life here.” – Jessica Bell, MPP for University-Rosedale.

The OTF grant supported the creation of Tapestry Opera's new performing arts facility by providing crucial funding for demolishing and renovating an existing space at 877 Yonge Street. Retrofitting an existing building gives life to under-used spaces at a fraction of the energy of a new build and contributes to greater sustainability in the performing arts sector.

“We are thrilled to be adding a new arts facility, featuring a theatre, rehearsal space and offices to Toronto's cultural ecology and to be moving into such a vibrant part of the city to do so,” said Jaime Martino, Executive Director, Tapestry.

“This venue will be dedicated to the vibrant and space-hungry independent performing arts as a new home for artists and the creation of new Canadian works,” said Michael Hidetoshi Mori, General Director and Artistic Director, Tapestry Opera. “Connecting Toronto's dynamic artist community with this neighbourhood and audiences who can visit through the close-by Yonge and Bloor hub will provide innumerable opportunities for inspiration and joyful human interaction.”

Founded in 1979, Tapestry Opera is an award-winning Toronto-based company dedicated to creating, developing and performing original, progressive opera. Tapestry is passionate about timely, resonant stories told in innovative settings and interpreted by extraordinary artists. Tapestry creates space to unite diverse art forms, creators, and communities to develop powerful, boundary-breaking opera that reflects and changes the world. Tapestry believes in embedding their values in everything they do, on and offstage, and work to create a flexible, adaptable, and accountable culture for their time and communities.

As Canada's preeminent feminist theatre, Nightwood cultivates, creates, and produces extraordinary theatre by women and gender-expansive artists, liberating futures, one room at a time.

“Whether it's helping people learn new things, connect with their community, or simply have fun, organizations like Tapestry Opera deliver experiences that make a difference,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “That's why grant support through the Ontario Trillium Foundation is so important. This funding will help ensure that it remains at the heart of the community for decades to come.”

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested more than $110M into 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

