No Strings Theatre Announces Cancellations and Postponements

No Strings Theatre Update announces cancellation of Bosoms and Neglect and postponements of further events:



Due to the current restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, it is

with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the final four

performances of "Bosoms and Neglect" scheduled for Thursday through Sunday

of this weekend. We are also postponing the three remaining events in this

season, "The Majestic Kid," "Next to Normal" and "Talisman" by the visiting

El Paso Human Nature Dance Company.



It is our hope to open "The Majestic Kid" at the end of May, but of course,

this will depend on the guidelines for assemblies at that time.



We are looking forward to providing you with our usual high quality theatre

entertainment as soon as the conditions are safe to do so."





