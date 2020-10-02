New Video: Jera Wolfe On Creating Dance For Film

Choreographer and performer of Métis heritage, Jera Wolfe creates Soul, his first work for The National Ballet of Canada.

Soul features two moving and poetic pas de deux created on two couples isolating together during the pandemic: Principal Dancers Guillaume Côté and Heather Ogden and Principal Dancer Harrison James and First Soloist Ben Rudisin. Set to music by Max Richter, Soul is an intimate look into relationships.

In this new video, watch Jera in rehearsal and hear his inspirations and thoughts on creating work specifically for digital presentation.

