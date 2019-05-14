Monkey Toast'sÂ The Arkin And FriendsÂ Welcomes Special Guest, Ted Morris!Â 

Six-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, Monkey Toast, hopes that you'll join them for The Arkin and Friends. It all takes place on Sunday, May 26th at The Crow's Theatre, 345 Carlaw Ave, Toronto, M4M 2T1. Doors: 7:15pm / Show 7:30pm. Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door. www.crowstheatre.com / www.monkeytoast.com.

This show is made possible with support of The Slaight Family Foundation

In 2003, Second City Alumnus and (future) Academy Award winning actor, Alan Arkin taught a 3-day improv Master Class in Toronto. This class was a life changing experience for most of its participants. Based on an exercise from this class, Monkey Toast creator David Shore came up with an idea for new improv format and began work-shopping it with the MT Players upon his return from the UK. The result of that workshop was The Arkin.

Starring, The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Kerry Griffin, Dale Boyer Liz Johnston, Brandon Hackett and David Shore. Music by Matthew Reid.

Plus, we'll be joined by special friend, 2019 Canadian Comedy Award nominee, comedian Ted Morris!





