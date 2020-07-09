Miss Bonita and Friends Presents MISSION BONITA Web Series

"Mission Bonita" is a new children's web series that will air Free of charge, mid-August, on YouTube making quality entertainment for kids both accessible and inclusive. "Mission Bonita" is from Lisa Lallouz, the creator & author of the popular children's book series, "Miss Bonita and Friends." The series fan base is ages 6-10, addressing the unique needs of the most culturally and racially diverse generation living in a variety of family arrangements where technology and being globally connected is an extension of themselves.

Mission Bonita is a sketch comedy show set in both the magical world of Miss Bonita and friends and reality- with a zany group of characters and guests -and when their worlds collide the fun and craziness begin but through it all lessons are learned, and everyone's heart will be touched. Kids love the star of the show the magical 17-year-old Miss Bonita. The adventure starts when she receives messages in her magical box from kids around the world who need help solving their problem.

Recurring sketches include: Momo the Game Show Guy and Mood Reporter, Helping Hotline with Lisa and French bull dog Bello, pranks, jokes and infomercials with the evil King and puppy Prince, popular reaction videos with teens Jessie and Philip, Meme the Mystique's ancient wisdom and weird techniques that actually work if you try! And you can't have a show without unexpected guests, and much more!

"Mission Bonita" shows kids they have the power to choose and to creatively problem solve in their own life journey. The characters come from mixed cultural and racial backgrounds just like the world we live in. Hot topics dealt with on the show include, divorce, racism, anger, bullying, loss and grief and self-esteem to name a few. This interactive show will guide children in a safe and fun environment that they are comfortable in and parents can trust. "Mission Bonita" episode topics create opportunities for children to deal with their challenges and empowers them to be a positive and active participant in their life and the world at large.

Recently Miss Bonita and Friends performed for The Honorable Jean Augustine's, Jean Augustine Centre for Girls "Empowerment Through Exploration" virtual Summer Camp. Parents can introduce their children to the popular children's book series Miss Bonita and Friends by going to their website. Start your child on the journey.

