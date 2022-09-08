Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mirvish Productions Will Dim the Marquee Lights of its Two Royal Theatres to Honour Queen Elizabeth II

The lights will be dimmed at tonight at 8 pm.

Register for Toronto News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  
Mirvish Productions Will Dim the Marquee Lights of its Two Royal Theatres to Honour Queen Elizabeth II

Tonight at 8 pm, the marquee lights of the Royal Alexandra Theatre and the Princess of Wales Theatre, both on King Street, will be dimmed to honour Queen Elizabeth II and to mark her passing today.

Both theatres are part of the Toronto International Film Festival this year, which officially kicks off tonight.

For more information visit: https://www.mirvish.com/

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Len Cariou Will Receive Stratford Festival Legacy Award On MondayLen Cariou Will Receive Stratford Festival Legacy Award On Monday
September 8, 2022

Actor Len Cariou will be this year's recipient of the Stratford Festival's Legacy Award. It will be given at a gala in Toronto's Four Season's Hotel on Monday, September 12.
WINESDAY: THE MUSICAL at Hernder Estate Wines Extended Through SeptemberWINESDAY: THE MUSICAL at Hernder Estate Wines Extended Through September
September 7, 2022

After a successful run of performances at Hernder Estate Wines in July and August, Winesday: the Musical + Wine Tasting has been extended until the end of September. This new musical comedy, which features wine tasting throughout the show, is being presented as part of the month-long schedule of events at the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.
Soundstreams Announces 2022/23 Season Featuring World Premieres From Michael Greyeyes, Chan Ka Nin & MoreSoundstreams Announces 2022/23 Season Featuring World Premieres From Michael Greyeyes, Chan Ka Nin & More
September 7, 2022

Soundstreams has announced a 40th anniversary season filled with concerts, compelling stagings and world premieres, all of which will reflect and pay homage to the organisation's distinguished past, while pointing the way forward for new Canadian music.
Toronto Premiere of BENGAL TIGER AT THE BAGHDAD ZOO to be Presented by Crow's Theatre and Modern Times Stage CompanyToronto Premiere of BENGAL TIGER AT THE BAGHDAD ZOO to be Presented by Crow's Theatre and Modern Times Stage Company
September 7, 2022

Crow’s Theatre and Modern Times Stage Company will present the Toronto premiere of BENGAL TIGER AT THE BAGHDAD ZOO, written by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Modern Times Artistic Director, Rouvan Silogix.
NO HAY BANDA To Tour Steven Kazuo Takasugi's Theatrical Octet SIDESHOW Across Canada This FallNO HAY BANDA To Tour Steven Kazuo Takasugi's Theatrical Octet SIDESHOW Across Canada This Fall
September 7, 2022

Canada's leading experimental music collective, NO HAY BANDA, is set to tour Steven Kazuo Takasugi's theatrical octet Sideshow this fall to Montreal (0ctober 31), Toronto (November 2 & 3), and Victoria (November 5), with a final stop in Vancouver as part of Music on Main's Modulus Festival on November 8.