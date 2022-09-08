Mirvish Productions Will Dim the Marquee Lights of its Two Royal Theatres to Honour Queen Elizabeth II
The lights will be dimmed at tonight at 8 pm.
Tonight at 8 pm, the marquee lights of the Royal Alexandra Theatre and the Princess of Wales Theatre, both on King Street, will be dimmed to honour Queen Elizabeth II and to mark her passing today.
Both theatres are part of the Toronto International Film Festival this year, which officially kicks off tonight.
