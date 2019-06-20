MY DAD'S DEATHS Announced At Toronto Fringe

Interesting childhoods make funny adults. Jon Bennett's childhood has made him an internationally renowned comedian and storyteller.

Incredible Australian comedian and storyteller Jon Bennett has done plenty for his parents to be proud of. Jon is a multi-award winning performer and a powerhouse of guts and gusto: a must-see performer of the real and the ridiculous. But his Dad doesn't get it.

Bennett is back in Toronto with another personal and punchy story that will have you cackling with laughter. Previous Fringe hits Pretending Things are a Cock ( the funniest show at the fringe Calgary Herald) and Fire in the Meth Lab ( a treat to watch Mooney on Theatre) have marked Bennett as a masterful storyteller who can harness real life experiences and relationships to turn them into something hilarious and unique. No one's family is quite like this, and there no one better to live to tell the tales.

My Dad's Deaths (A Comedy) is the story of the strange relationship between a comedian and his extremely conservative father; an accident-prone man who has died... more than once.

4th - 14th July Streetcar Crowsnest Guloien Theatre as part of Toronto Fringe Fest 2019





