Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Toronto:
Best Cabaret Performance or Solo Concert (Male or Female)
Best Community Theatre
Best Community Theatre Production
Best Direction of a Musical (Equity)
Best Direction of a Play (Equity)
Best Ensemble Cast (Equity)
Best Fringe Festival Production (Musical)
Best Fringe Festival Production (Play)
Best Independent Theatre Production
Best Leading Actor (Musical - Equity)
Best Leading Actor (Play - Equity)
Best Leading Actress (Musical - Equity)
Best Leading Actress (Play - Equity)
Best Musical (Equity)
Best Musical (Professional/Non-Equity)
Best Non-Equity/Professional Theatre
Best Original Choreography (Equity)
Best Original Costume Design (Equity)
Best Original Lighting Design (Equity)
Best Original Set Design (Equity)
Best Original Sound Design (Equity)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Musical - Equity)
Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Play - Equity)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Musical - Equity)
Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Play - Equity)
Best Play (Equity)
Best Professional Theatre
Fringe Festival Breakout Performance (Female)
Fringe Festival Breakout Performance (Male)
Thomas Finn - A RATPACKED CHRISTMAS - The Lower Ossington Theatre 22%
Chris Tsujiuchi - A VERY CHRIS-TERICAL CHRISTMAS CABARET - Jane Mallet Theatre 19%
Wendy Lands - WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW WITH WENDY LANDS - Crow’s Theatre 13%
Wavestage Theatre Company 15%
Marquee Theatrical Productions 13%
Scarborough Music Theatre 11%
CABARET - Wavestage Theatre Company 15%
MAMMA MIA - Marquee Theatrical Productions 14%
SHREK THE MUSICAL - City Youth Players 12%
Donna Feore - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 23%
Donna Feore - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 13%
Carrie Libling - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Electric Moon Theatre Company 11%
Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 16%
Jonathan Goad - THE CRUCIBLE - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 15%
Nina Lee-Aquino - SCHOOL GIRLS OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Obsidian Theatre 13%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) 15%
BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 15%
PUFFS - Lower Ossington Theatre 9%
EVERY SILVER LINING - Al Green Theatre 29%
TALES OF A COCKTAIL - Al Green Theatre 27%
BOYS DONT CRY - Robert Gill 23%
DINNER WITH THE DUTCHESS - FACTORY THEATRE 31%
THE DECEMBER MAN - Theatre@Eastminster 27%
BENEATH THE BED - Theatre Born Between 16%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 20%
THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 16%
URINETOWN: IN CONCERT - We Are Here Productions 15%
Robert Markus - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) 36%
Nolen Dubuc - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 12%
Andre Morin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 9%
Tristan Claxton - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 17%
GERAINT WYN DAVIES - PRIVATE LIVES - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 12%
Nicholas Arnold - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 10%
Stephanie LaRochelle - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) 19%
Blythe Wilson - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 14%
Louise Pitre - PIAF/DIETRICH - CAA Theatre 11%
Lucy Peacock - PRIVATE LIVES - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 19%
Irene Poole - HENRY VIII - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 18%
Allegra Fulton - DINNER WITH THE DUCHESS - FACTORY THEATRE 18%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) 21%
BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 15%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 8%
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Lower Ossington Theatre 18%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 17%
HAIR - HART HOUSE THEATRE 10%
Lower Ossington Theatre 60%
Hart House Theatre 40%
DONNA FEORE - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 33%
Alayna Kellet, Leah Cameron, Adam Martino - TALES OF A COCKTAIL - Breakaway Entertainment 14%
Marc Kimelman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Drayton Entertainment 11%
Dana Osborne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 26%
Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 18%
Dariusz Korbiel - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 17%
Wesley Babcock - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 20%
Michael Walton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 19%
Michael Walton - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 18%
Michael Gianfrancesco - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 21%
Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 15%
Michael Gianfrancesco - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 11%
Peter McBoyle - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 27%
Peter McBoyle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 23%
KAI HARADA - THE BAND'S VISIT - ED MIRVISH THEATRE 20%
Gabi Epstein - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 18%
Blythe Wilson - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 13%
Kayla James - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Drayton Entertainment 11%
Kate McArthur - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 23%
Karen Parker - SHE THE PEOPLE - Second City 23%
Catherine Rainville - OTHELLO - Shakespeare BASH'd 15%
Garett Hill - GREASE - Drayton Entertainment 20%
Dan Chameroy - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 16%
Brandon Antonio - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Stage/Mirvish 11%
Benedict Campbell - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Drayton Entertainment 22%
Tristan Claxton - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 19%
RYAN G. HINDS - LILIES; OR THE REVIVAL OF A ROMANTIC DRAMA - LEMONTREE CREATIONS/BUDDIES IN BAD TIMES/WHY NOT THEATRE 17%
AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Soulpepper 16%
THE WOLVES - CROW'S THEATRE 15%
HENRY VIII - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 15%
STRATFORD FESTIVAL 29%
MIRVISH PRODUCTIONS 27%
SOULPEPPER 11%
Nicole Sherwin - DRAMA 101 56%
Leah Cameron - TALES OF A COCKTAIL - Breakaway Entertainment 44%
Daniel Karp - EVERY SILVER LINING - Al Green Theatre 23%
Mateo Lewis - BOYS DONT CRY 18%
Colin Ougler - TALES OF A COCKTAIL - Breakaway Entertainment 13%
