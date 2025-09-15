Julian Taylor to Headline CELEBRATIONS & REVELATIONS at TD Music Hall in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Massey Hall and Joy Bullen, Culturepreneur, will present Julian Taylor and his band in a special Black History Month edition of the Celebrations & Revelations series at TD Music Hall on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. ET.

The Celebrations & Revelations series, created by Joy Bullen and supported by TD Bank Group for over 10 years, highlights and promotes exceptional young Black musicians through live events, mentorship, and community engagement.

Taylor and his band last performed a sold-out TD Music Hall concert in December 2023, which was captured on the live album Live at TD Music Hall—the first album recorded, mixed, and produced entirely in the Allied Music Centre’s facilities, from stage to Dolby Atmos production. Earlier this year, Taylor was named one of the inaugural Allied Music Centre Artists in Residence, alongside Celeigh Cardinal and Sebastian Gaskin.

Currently touring internationally, Taylor has earned acclaim in the UK, Canada, and the US. Following his London performance last year, BBC2’s Jeremy Vine praised him as “an incredible, profound, thoughtful, musical genius.”

Tickets

Tickets for Celebrations & Revelations: Julian Taylor and His Band go on sale Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. ET at tdmusichall.com or by calling 416-872-4255. This is a general admission, seated show.