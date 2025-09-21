Immersive Horror Opera returns to Campbell House Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gothic horror anthology Tales of the Damned is an immersive horror opera from White Mills Theatre Co., running at the Campbell House Museum from October 15 through November 2.

Adapting the works of Mary Shelley, Robert Louis Stevenson, and Oscar Wilde, Tales of the Damned is set within the oldest surviving building from the Town of York, inviting audiences to explore Victorian Toronto through the eyes of history's most distrubed authors.

Tales of the Damned stars Tara Baxendale, Anthony Botelho, Michelle Danese, Manon Ens-Lapointe, Scott Garland, Shelby Handley, Isaac Kuk, Austin Larusson, Adrian Marchesano, Ella Mazur, Shannon Mills, Michelle Piller, Spencer Schunk, and Jonas Trottier. The adaption is by Brandon White, while the music is by Shannon Mills.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on October 15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29, as well as November 1 and 2. On Halloween night, October 31, the performance will be at 10 p.m.