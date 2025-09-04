HOW WE GOT TO JERSEY: A TALE OF TWO FRANKIES And BILLBOARD IN CONCERT: 1986 is Coming to Capitol Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Capitol Theatre Port Hope, has shared details of the company's second original concert offering of the year, Billboard in Concert: 1986, playing for three shows only from September 26 to 28. This unique Capitol Theatre concert series, conceived by Jeff Newberry and Kempson, showcases the top Billboard hits of a given year or theme, performed by top-notch artists.

1986 will be directed by Rob Kempson, and the live band will be led by Music Director Jeff Newberry, featuring Kelsey Verzotti, Zoë O'Connor, and Michelle Bardach who recently wowed audiences in Rez Gas. The band includes Newberry on keyboard, Matt Ray on guitar, Tami Sorovaiski on bass, and David Schotzko on drums. The show also features performances from two Northumberland favourites: Colin Ronald and Shannon Linton.

The 1986 program features hits by Lionel Richie, Patti LaBelle, Prince, Whitney Houston, Starship, Madonna, Bon Jovi, Janet Jackson, and many more!

Also on deck is the final show of this year's Second Stage Series, How We Got to Jersey: A Tale of Two Frankies, which runs for four performances only from October 24 to 26.

How We Got To Jersey: A Tale Of Two Frankies is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear not one, but two Frankie Vallis in a show-stopping concert revue that takes you behind the scenes of the blockbuster Broadway smash hit, Jersey Boys. Starring Adrian Marchuk and Jeff Madden, find out how two small-town Canadian kids grew up to both play a bonafide Rock & Roll Hall of Fame superstar on stages around the world, to an audience of millions.

You'll hear all your favourite tunes from Jersey Boys, including Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don't Cry, and Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You.

PLUS: Save the Date!

The Capitol Theatre's 2026 Season will be announced on October 8 at 7 p.m. at an in-person event. Learn more here.