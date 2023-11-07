HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL is Coming to The Assembly Theatre This Holiday Season

Don't miss this unique and entertaining show at The Assembly Theatre in Toronto from December 13th to December 17th, 2023.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
WICKED Returns to Toronto in June 2024 Photo 3 WICKED Returns to Toronto in June 2024
Review: A POEM FOR RABIA at Tarragon Theatre Photo 4 Review: A POEM FOR RABIA at Tarragon Theatre

HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL is Coming to The Assembly Theatre This Holiday Season

It's that time of year again... the party invitations are flooding your inbox and soon you'll have to make small talk with Derek from Accounting. Well, Bad Dog has you covered. What better excuse to click "NO" on an Evite than "I have theatre tickets. Sorry :("

Holiday! An Improvised Musical takes its inspiration from Stephen Sondheim's "Company" to bring you the only holiday party you'll need. Based on suggestions from the audience, the cast weaves together a series of improvised vignettes and songs exploring love, relationships, work, and the true meaning of the season. You'll leave with a smile on your face and a song in your heart (though you may not remember the words because that song didn't exist an hour before the show).

Directed by award winning improviser Jan Caruana (Because News), Holiday! features faves from the Toronto comedy scene, as well as a few exciting newcomers. On any given night you may see AP Bautista (The Tita Collective), Ashley Botting (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Aurora Browne (Baroness Von Sketch), Nadine Djoury (Great Canadian Baking Show), Kyah Green (Sort Of), Brandon Hackett (Run The Burbs), Sam Hancock (JFL), Reid Janisse (Second City), Stephanie Malek (Songbuster!), and scored by Scott Christian (Entrances and Exits). The show and cast is different every time, so don't miss out on this truly once in a lifetime musical experience. Holiday! is part of Bad Dog Theatre's Comedy on Queen Street programming - an entire month of Comedy including Sex T-Rex, Gay for Pay, and more! Visit baddogtheatre.com for more information!




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
The 11th Edition of the 21C Music Festival at The Royal Conservatory of Music to Feature W Photo
The 11th Edition of the 21C Music Festival at The Royal Conservatory of Music to Feature World Premieres and More

The 11th edition of the 21C Music Festival at The Royal Conservatory of Music features performances by Fazıl Say and Friends, Lara St. John, Bridget Kibbey with the Calidore String Quartet and Mervon Mehta, Brad Mehldau, Laurie Anderson, and Kronos Quartet: Five Decades.

2
Stratford Festival Unveils 2024 Casts and Creative Teams Photo
Stratford Festival Unveils 2024 Casts and Creative Teams

Get all the latest updates on the highly anticipated 2024 season at the Stratford Festival. Find out which talented actors have been cast in which productions, and get ready to experience the magic of live theater at one of the world's most renowned festivals.

3
LES MISERABLES Returns to Torontos Princess Of Wales Theatre in March Photo
LES MISERABLES Returns to Toronto's Princess Of Wales Theatre in March

Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, will go on sale at 10am on Monday November 13.

4
Lou Laurence to Present Toronto Premiere of LOVE, SHARKS & FRENCHING Photo
Lou Laurence to Present Toronto Premiere of LOVE, SHARKS & FRENCHING

Get ready to laugh and fall in love with Lou Laurence's award-winning solo comedy-music show, Love, Sharks & Frenching. Join Lou for a cabaret-inspired date filled with jazzy songs, hilarious stories, and relatable anecdotes about modern dating.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE Video
Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Film Opening With Sara Bareilles Video
Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Film Opening With Sara Bareilles
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken in Toronto A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (12/16-12/16)
I ❤️ Toronto in Toronto I ❤️ Toronto
The Second City (8/17-11/13)
The Inheritance Part 1 & 2 in Toronto The Inheritance Part 1 & 2
Bluma Appel Theatre (3/22-4/07)
Peter Pan: The Panto in Toronto Peter Pan: The Panto
King's Wharf Theatre (11/08-11/25)
Together Again! in Toronto Together Again!
Alumnae Theatre (11/10-11/12)
Love, Sharks & Frenching in Toronto Love, Sharks & Frenching
Sweet Action Theatre (11/11-11/11)
Re-Imagined: A Theatre Concert in Toronto Re-Imagined: A Theatre Concert
The Rose Studio (11/23-11/23)
Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical in Toronto Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical
Winter Garden Theatre (12/05-12/31)
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! in Toronto Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!
Randolph Theatre (12/16-1/14)
Fireside Munsch in Toronto Fireside Munsch
Wychwood Theatre (11/25-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You