HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL is Coming to The Assembly Theatre This Holiday Season

It's that time of year again... the party invitations are flooding your inbox and soon you'll have to make small talk with Derek from Accounting. Well, Bad Dog has you covered. What better excuse to click "NO" on an Evite than "I have theatre tickets. Sorry :("

Holiday! An Improvised Musical takes its inspiration from Stephen Sondheim's "Company" to bring you the only holiday party you'll need. Based on suggestions from the audience, the cast weaves together a series of improvised vignettes and songs exploring love, relationships, work, and the true meaning of the season. You'll leave with a smile on your face and a song in your heart (though you may not remember the words because that song didn't exist an hour before the show).

Directed by award winning improviser Jan Caruana (Because News), Holiday! features faves from the Toronto comedy scene, as well as a few exciting newcomers. On any given night you may see AP Bautista (The Tita Collective), Ashley Botting (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Aurora Browne (Baroness Von Sketch), Nadine Djoury (Great Canadian Baking Show), Kyah Green (Sort Of), Brandon Hackett (Run The Burbs), Sam Hancock (JFL), Reid Janisse (Second City), Stephanie Malek (Songbuster!), and scored by Scott Christian (Entrances and Exits). The show and cast is different every time, so don't miss out on this truly once in a lifetime musical experience. Holiday! is part of Bad Dog Theatre's Comedy on Queen Street programming - an entire month of Comedy including Sex T-Rex, Gay for Pay, and more! Visit baddogtheatre.com for more information!