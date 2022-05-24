Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May. 24, 2022  
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Extends in Toronto

The Canadian Premiere production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has released additional tickets for sale due to popular demand! Eight more weeks of performances will be added, from November 1 through December 24, 2022. The new block of tickets goes on sale Monday May 30, 2022 at 9:45 AM ET in celebration of Platform 9 ¾ at King's Cross train station in London.

Tickets will be available exclusively through Mirvish Productions, online at mirvish.com, by phone at 1-800-461-3333, and in person at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre Box Office - 244 Victoria Street.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins performances May 31, 2022, at the newly remodeled CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto. The official media performance will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Tickets from $69
Online: www.mirvish.com
Phone 1-800-461-3333.





