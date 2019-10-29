Guild Festival Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL On December 8

The Guild Festival Theatre presents an adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday story, A Christmas Carol on stage December 8 at The St. Francis Centre in Ajax. Tickets are $15-$35, on sale at www.guildfestivaltheatre.ca



Part reading, part concert, this fundraiser for GFT's 2020 season features a string quartet playing original music and creating live sound effects to accompany the classic text.

This one-night-only performance will be narrated by GFT board member Christopher Kelk (Humber River Shakespeare Company, Driftwood Theatre, and the Guild Festival Theatre's Romeo & Juliet).

The reading will be accompanied by the Odin String Quartet, the Resident Ensemble of the Scarborough Philharmonic Orchestra. This original score was created by Alex Eddington (Toronto Consort, Artsong Collective, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Scarborough Philharmonic) whose musical arrangements enchanted audiences during GFT's summer production of Anne.

This show is sure to delight audiences of all ages, as they hear a beloved story in a new way!



Every ticket includes light refreshments and an entry to our door prize draw and our new Artistic Directors will also be announcing the Guild Festival Theatre's 2020 season.



More information and tickets available at www.guildfestivaltheatre.ca





