Grand Theatre Announces MAMMA MIA!

The Grand Theatre is pleased to bring, in co-production with the Charlottetown Festival, MAMMA MIA! to the Spriet Stage to close our 2018/19 season. A widely popular musical, this production brings audiences together to celebrate love, life, and music through the sounds of ABBA. MAMMA MIA! takes the Spriet Stage from April 26 to May 18. The Title Sponsor is 3M Canada.

"The best way to finish a season of extraordinary plays and usher in springtime? Easy - the worldwide phenomenon of Mamma Mia!" said Dennis Garnhum, Grand Theatre Artistic Director. "Truly an international sensation, this musical is a refreshing and welcome escape to enchanted isles, memorable music, and some awfully adorable characters."

MAMMA MIA! is set on an idyllic Mediterranean setting where audiences will be captivated by the story of Sophie, a young woman who is getting married and wants to find her father so he can walk her down the aisle. However, she must persuade her mom Donna to reveal the long-held secret of who he is with three possible dads.

"To say this show has been a blessing in my life would be an enormous understatement," said Adam Brazier, Director. "I have witnessed the power of this show firsthand. The abundant joy and the brazen escape that Mamma Mia! offers has connected audiences around the world. "

MAMMA MIA! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

The Grand Theatre continues its commitment to accessibility initiatives for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing theatre patrons. Open Caption performances have been announced for MAMMA MIA! on the following dates: Friday, May 10 at 8:00 pm and Saturday, May 11 at 2:00 pm.

Following each Wednesday evening performance, patrons are invited to extend their theatre experience and get closer to the artists with exclusive talks, casual conversations, and spontaneous happenings in the relaxed atmosphere of the Poster Lounge.

Wednesday Speak Easy: April 24, May 1 and May 8.

Arrive a little early to the Wednesday matinee and join host James Stewart Reaney as he sparks creative conversations about the production.

Pre-Show Theatre Talks with James Stewart Reaney: Wednesday, May 8 at 12pm.

MAMMA MIA! is on the Spriet Stage from April 26 to May 18. Tickets range from $29.95 to $86 and are available at grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street. Prices include HST and are subject to change..

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Dennis Garnhum and Executive Director Deb Harvey, the Grand is a leading cultural hub located in the heart ofdowntown London, Ontario. The Grand offers diverse, relevant, and original stories from around the globe through collaborations with national and international performing arts organizations and is committed to developing,producing, and premiering original stories through COMPASS New Play Development program. The Grand supports educational programming with The High School Project, the only program of its kind in North America. The Grand's season runs from September to May.





