Glass Hammer Productions Presents World Premiere of Andrew Batten's Comedy THE SAD BLISTERS

Victoria Shepherd directs this comedy-with-heart.

Serial monogamist Joanne is getting married - AGAIN. AND she wants her sisters to wear their bridesmaid dresses from her previous weddings. AND Aunt Sara's been getting free samples from the bar. What could possibly go wrong?

The Sad Blisters is loosely based on the family dynamic of the playwright's wife, Debbie Batten, who has four siblings. One of her sisters, like Joanne in The Sad Blisters, was married three times to men with the same first name.

"The Sad Blisters masterfully balances comedy and drama, with wonderfully nuanced characters and a keen understanding of the female voice. Andrew was heavily involved in the casting of the play, the selection of the creative team and in choosing the music. These women are funny, flawed and full of courage and heart. You'll be delighted emotionally by the performances of a stellar cast and you'll also be intellectually stimulated by (both subtle and overt) references to the work of Anton Chekhov." - Victoria Shepherd, Director

Andrew Batten was a former playwright in residence at the Blyth Theatre. He described himself more recently as a "reformed lawyer and recovering teacher". His previously produced plays include The Accelerated Theory of Hotness, Romeo and Rosaline, The House of the Rising Sun, Even As Also I Am Known, Jellied Salad and Or Not To Be. Batten was also an accomplished actor, and in the last 12 years appeared in numerous productions for Toronto groups such as Alumnae Theatre Company (Hedda Gabler, Sylvia, A Woman of No Importance), Amicus Productions (Les Liaisons Dangereuses), and Village Players (Tainted Justice). Andrew was fond of saying that "people listen when you tell them your stories".

Glass Hammer Productions is very proud to present the world premiere of The Sad Blisters, which we lovingly dedicate to Andrew.

Written by Andrew Batten

Directed by Victoria Shepherd.

Featuring Bonnie Gray, Andrea Lyons, Anne McDougall, Cate McKim, Esther Thibault.

Producers: Andrew Batten, Debbie Batten, Tina McCulloch

Stage Manager/Lighting Design: Liz Currie

Assistant Stage Manager/Fight Captain: Jamie Fairfoull

Set Design: Alexis Chubb

Sound Design/Music: John Stuart Campbell

Fight Direction: Ryan Armstrong

Poster Design: Vic Finucci



SHOWTIMES: April 12 - 27, 2019.

Performances are Thu/Fri/Sat at 8pm; matinees Sat & Sun at 2pm.

RUNNING TIME: Approx. 80 mins. There is no intermission.



TICKETS: $20 regular; $15 student/senior/Arts Worker.

Cash only at door (reserve seats at sadblisters@gmail.com), or purchase online at Brown Paper Tickets: https://sadblisters.brownpapertickets.com





