Siphesihle November to Depart The National Ballet of Canada at the End of the 2025/26 Season 

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Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinksi Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, announced today that Principal Dancer Siphesihle November will be departing the company at the end of the 2025/26 season. His final performances will be in Helen Pickett’s Emma Bovary and Wayne McGregor’s MADDADDAM in the Summer Season from May 29 to June 21.

“I have truly valued my time working with Siphe. He had just been promoted to Principal Dancer when I arrived and it has been deeply rewarding to curate repertoire that has supported his continued growth into the artist he is today. Our time working together has been meaningful for both of us. As an Artistic Director, I strongly believe that dancers benefit from a range of experiences. Within the relatively short span of a dancer’s career, opportunities for exploration are incredibly important. Siphe will always have a place at The National Ballet of Canada and there will be opportunities for him to return as a guest in the future. I wish him every success,” said Muir.

“I will always carry deep gratitude for my time with The National Ballet of Canada. It has been a profound honor to grow, perform and share the stage with such extraordinary artists. I look forward to the possibility of continued collaborations and to crossing paths again in the future,” said November.

November trained at Canada’s National Ballet School, joined the National Ballet in 2017 and was promoted to Principal Dancer in 2021. With his signature musicality, charisma and brilliant technique, he is a natural in both classical and contemporary ballets. Most recently, he performed in the North American premiere of Crystal Pite’s Flight Pattern and the world premiere of Procession, choreographed by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber. November has danced such roles as Siegfried in Swan Lake, Albrecht in Giselle, Peter/The Nutcracker in The Nutcracker, Bluebird in The Sleeping Beauty, Benvolio and Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet, Lensky in Onegin, Basilio in Don Quixote, Puck in The Dream, Lewis Carroll/White Rabbit in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Jimmy/Snowman in MADDADDAM and Rodolphe Boulanger in Emma Bovary. In 2019, he won The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize and he was named one of Pointe Magazine’s Star of the Corps and one of Dance Magazine’s 25 to Watch in 2018. He was also featured in Beyond Moving, a documentary that followed his journey from Zolani, South Africa to Canada’s National Ballet School and The National Ballet of Canada.