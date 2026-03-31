LUMINATO FESTIVAL Will Hold 20th Anniversary Celebrations in Toronto

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Luminato Festival celebrates twenty years with an extraordinary and action-packed edition running June 3–28, the longest festival in its history. Known for its bold curation of Toronto's people, places and stories, this iconic summer festival will once again transform the city's identity through the aptly titled theme of PLAY. The festival will bring together leading Canadian and international artists across myriad art experiences in theatre, circus, dance, opera, music, magic, film, and public art.



Spanning four weeks, Luminato 2026 kicks off June 3 with over 50 free and ticketed events and more than 140 performances at over 25 locations across the city. The festival features over 1,000 artists, eight exclusive Canadian commissions and seven world premieres, lighting up Toronto with art, culture and creativity. We are proud to partner with our presenting and supporting partners, including TO Live as an official partner and co-presenter of five productions of this Festival.



“Luminato is a bright reflection of all that is great about Toronto” says Celia Smith, CEO of Luminato Festival. “After 20 years, I'm immensely proud that our friends and neighbours continue to join us in joyful celebration of this vibrant global city.”



This year's theme asks us to consider how a festival can truly PLAY its city. Encounter experiences that evoke child's play using imagination and whimsy; stories that spotlight justice and reconciliation by boldly addressing equal play; and explore the uncertainty of shifting dynamics, the need to win and the imbalance of power play. This year's programme spans a broad array of conversations designed to inspire, challenge and uplift.



Olivia Ansell, Artistic Director of Luminato Festival, muses, “From playable public art that makes you smile and stare in wonder, hearing breakup stories that mirror the playback tapes of our youth through to discovering the courage of feminists who feigned their own insanity to play for truth. Play one, play all, play on.”



Luminato 2026 creates the ultimate summer playlist that you'll want to keep on repeat. In Lovin' You: The Minnie Riperton Story (Canadian commission, world premiere), Juno Award-winner Divine Brown, featuring DJ Starting from Scratch and guest vocalist Glenn Lewis celebrate the timeless soul sounds that have influenced the likes of A Tribe Called Quest, The Fugees, J Dilla, The Roots and Kaytranada. Heartbreak Hotel, a cathartic comedy of breakup ballads, is a weird and wonderful space to sit with heartbreak, share a laugh, and reconnect.



Stages and dance floors alike will entice audiences with the joy of movement. Street and club culture meet with Azzam Mohamed's Canadian premiere of KATMA, which invites everyone to an immersive, all-ages dance experience. Theatre of Dreams by Hofesh Shechter Company pulls audiences into a manic and surreal dance production where dreams – and nightmares – come to life. A fusion of dance, exhilarating circus and ritual, Nimba celebrates the culture of Guinea (co-presented with dance Immersion in association with TO Live). Canadian commission layers of kin by Angela Vitovec, co-presented with Toronto Dance Theatre, shows the bond between humans and plant life in this invitation into a living forest of movement, sound and physical performance.



Showcasing various playful public art experiences, the Festival will present Liz West's Anthems to Colour, inviting the public to see the city in a new way through three vibrant sculptures that transform everyday spaces with colour, reflections, and shifting walls of light. Curated by Elder Duke Redbird, The Power of the Land (Canadian commission) is a daylong celebration of water, life, and culture, featuring performances, interactive art, ceremony, and music. Cyril Lancelin's Pyramid Fields is part architecture, artwork, and playground — a collection of grid-inspired sculptures that will create a striking contrast next to Mies van der Rohe's TD Centre and Eberhardt Zeidler's CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Appearing in the TTC, 20 & Extraordinary: Moments in Photos features twenty defining moments from festivals past and reflects on how art, public space, and everyday life intersect.



Luminato comes alive at its free, family-friendly hubs. The returning Luminato @ Harbourfront invites visitors to a weekend of play from June 13 – 14, featuring global rhythms, aerial feats of Camion d'Intervention Artistique (CIART), spectacular aerial duet The Air Between Us by Chloe Loftus Dance, and laughter courtesy of Mal Perdedor (Bad Loser). Musical acts will include Aysanabee, Rashmeet Kaur, Wesli, Orkestar Kriminal, Marta Elena, Boubé, GANNA, Lancelot Knight, and more! Luminato @ Sankofa Square electrifies the city's busiest intersection with immersive performances and installations on June 12, including Ode to Joy!: Sing with the Symphony (Canadian commission co-presented with Toronto Symphony Orchestra in association with Toronto Mendelssohn Choir), which will immerse Sankofa Square in the power of Beethoven's Ninth, inviting all to sing among hundreds of voices. Luminato @ Lower Jarvis throws the biggest tailgate party of the season with art, games, and music, co-presented by Choice Properties.



The Festival will present not-to-be-missed theatre experiences. Igniting the power play of gender wars, the award-winning satire Masterclass examines masculinity, sexism, and power in contemporary art. Canadian drag icon Pearle Harbour skewers digital distraction in new commission Pearle Harbour Walks into a Bar, an intimate cabaret bursting with satire, songs, and acid-tongued wit.



NoSax NoClar & Robinson Khoury - MŸA, co-presented with Alliance Française, is a unique blend of global sounds, agile rhythm and electronic in a double bill of France's modern jazz innovators. In Words to be Scene by Compagnie Dérézo, participants will follow an audio-led journey to six downtown locations, featuring monologues from Canöes by award-winning French author Maylis de Kerangal, co-presented with Institut Français du Canada.



To celebrate our twenty-year milestone, we want to replay some of our favourites from festivals past. The iconic RedBall Toronto by Kurt Perschke returns, moving daily across downtown Toronto to transform public space into sites of shared discovery. Assembled by groundbreaking minimalist composer Philip Glass, The Philip Glass Ensemble performs a seminal programme of early works, excerpts from [AS3] Einstein on the Beach, Koyaanisqatsi, Akhnaten, and more. Hot off a run in 2025, The 52 Live: Stories of Women Who Transformed Toronto, presented by Museum of Toronto returns to animate the City Archives.



Based on true events, Tapestry Opera Production 10 Days in a Madhouse by Rene Orth & Hannah Moscovitch is a psychological opera that follows journalist Nellie Bly as she fakes madness to expose the truth inside New York's Blackwell's Asylum (Canadian premiere, co-presented by Canadian Opera Company in association with TO Live). The “always amazing, always entertaining” (David Letterman) legendary magician duo will deliver an unforgettable live experience of mind play in Penn & Teller: 50 Years of Magic (Canadian premiere co-presented with TO Live). Play Dead by People Watching, co-presented with TO Live invites audiences into a distorted world of striking acrobatics and movement.



Luminato Festival is deeply committed to supporting the creation and presentation of bold, original artistic projects and championing artists and new work on Canadian and world stages. In 2026, Luminato Festival is proud to present the 9th annual Industry Series which unites artists, producers, presenters, and decision-makers to engage, exchange, and discover new work across disciplines. As part of the series, Luminato will co-present the inaugural Canadian Festival of New Musicals with The Musical Stage Company and Soulpepper Theatre, showcasing the future of Canadian musical theatre with new works, book and stand readings, and behind-the-scenes conversations. The Wedge Lecture, co-presented with Wedge Curatorial Projects, explores how play has shaped resilience, joy, and freedom across the Black experience, featuring acclaimed artist, photographer, and filmmaker Tyler Mitchell and artist and curator Liz Ikiriko.



Other festival experiences that Luminato Festival is presenting in association with partners, include: Colourful Parachutes: Imagining Alternative Futures Through the Power of Play, presented by The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery; King Arthur's Night (The Film), an Opus 89 Films production presented by AMI, screening presented by Hot Docs and Luminato; Many Beats/One Community presented by Community Music Schools of Toronto.