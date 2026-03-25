Video: In Rehearsals for SISTER ACT at Brampton Music Theatre

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Brampton Music Theatre has released a first look video inside rehearsals of SISTER ACT, running April 16 through April 19, 2026 at The Rose Brampton. Check out the all-new trailer!

Featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glen Slater, and a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner with additional material by Douglas Carter Beane, the musical is based on the Touchstone Pictures film.

The story follows Deloris Van Cartier, a nightclub singer who is placed in protective custody in a convent after witnessing a crime. Disguised as a nun, she transforms the convent’s choir, bringing new energy to the community while trying to keep her identity hidden.

The production is directed by Tyler Collins, with music direction by Jordan May and choreography by Stephanie Gemmell.

Performances take place April 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., April 18 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and April 19 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

SISTER ACT features gospel-inspired music and centers themes of friendship, community, and self-discovery.