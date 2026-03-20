SHAW FESTIVAL Releases 2025 Season Report And Board Updates

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The Shaw Festival has released its 2025 season report following its Annual Meeting in Niagara-on-the-Lake, outlining financial results, attendance figures, and updates to its Board of Directors, Board of Governors, and Shaw Festival Foundation (U.S.).

Treasurer Greg Prince reported operating revenues of $39.5 million for 2025, with an operating surplus of $172,000. Earned revenue totaled $20.7 million, down 8 percent from 2024, while contributed revenue reached $18.78 million, including $16.6 million in private donations, $2.16 million in government grants, and $3.29 million in foundation support.

Board Chair Ian Joseph said, “In a year made notable for record philanthropic support and exceptional levels of engagement from our community, the Shaw Festival's 2025 season once again garnered critical acclaim and strong audience affirmation. We made significant progress on our long-term initiatives, advancing the company's strategic vision with pragmatic adaptation to the shifting financial and social landscape across the live performing arts sector in North America.”

Executive Director and Co-CEO Tim Jennings said, “Donors, deeply engaged in supporting The Shaw's vision for a more connected, more human experience through the live arts, came to the table in record numbers. More than $16.6 million was received in annual contributions through private sources. This all-time high in private support ensured The Shaw could still post a small surplus despite broader economic pressures. We are so profoundly grateful to the thousands of households that choose to support The Shaw each year.”

The Shaw Festival Endowment Foundation reported total holdings of $39.6 million.

The 2025 season included 811 performances across 16 productions, including ANYTHING GOES, TONS OF MONEY, MAJOR BARBARA, MURDER-ON-THE-LAKE, GNIT, and BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY. The Festival also reported 5,339 education and community events, reaching more than 118,000 participants, with total attendance exceeding 340,000.

Jennings also highlighted progress on the All.Together.Now. campaign, which has raised $115 million toward its $150 million goal. The campaign supports expanded facilities and programming, including the redevelopment of the Royal George Theatre, which has received a $35 million commitment from the Province of Ontario.

Artistic Director and Co-CEO Tim Carroll said, “The 2025 season showcased remarkable artistic achievements – from musical triumphs and hilarious comedies to sharp dramas and a fresh reimagining of a Shaw satire.” He also noted that the season marked the final year of performances at the current Royal George Theatre building ahead of its planned redevelopment and reopening in 2028.

At the Annual Meeting, Joseph also announced several board appointments and leadership changes. Samiha Sachedina concluded her four-year term on the Board of Directors. The Shaw Festival acknowledged her service on the Finance and Audit Committee and as a representative to the Endowment Foundation Board.

Sandra Aversa has been appointed to the Board of Directors. A senior vice-president at Wealth Management Global Operations with RBC Financial Group, Aversa is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto. She also serves on the board of the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum and as vice-chair of the Canadian Cancer Society’s Finance, Risk Management and Audit Committee.

New appointments to the Board of Governors include Lorne and Rosemary Barclay, Dr. Roe Green, and Mary Mizen. The Barclays, longtime arts supporters based in Toronto, bring experience in finance and governance, including previous leadership roles within the Shaw Festival. Roe Green, an American arts philanthropist and chief executive officer of the Roe Green Foundation, has held positions with organizations including Cleveland Opera and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Mary Mizen, a Niagara-on-the-Lake-based marketing professional, has been active in community service and previously served as president of the Shaw Guild.

Dr. Bonnie Rose has joined the Shaw Festival Foundation Board (U.S.). Rose has held senior leadership roles in higher education, including at Niagara University and Niagara College, and has been involved with arts and cultural organizations across the region.

The Festival also acknowledged the passing of The Honourable William Saunderson, who served on both the Board of Directors and the Shaw Foundation Board, most recently as chair of its Investment Committee.

The Shaw Festival’s 2025 Annual Report and financial statements are available at shawfest.com.