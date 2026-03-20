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Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre

The production stars Eryn-Jean Norvill in the title role at the CAA Theatre in Toronto.

By: Mar. 20, 2026

Virginia Gay’s CYRANO is now running at the CAA Theatre in Toronto, marking the North American premiere of the gender-flipped adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac. Check out photos of the production.

The production, starring Eryn-Jean Norvill in the title role, will continue its run through April 5, 2026.

New production photos have been released offering a first look at the staging. The play previously received a Fringe First award at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, where it played a sold-out engagement.

Adapted by Virginia Gay, CYRANO reimagines Edmond Rostand’s classic story as a contemporary romantic comedy. The story follows Cyrano, a sharp-witted and charismatic wordsmith who struggles with a deep personal insecurity. When Roxanne enters her life, Cyrano finds herself caught in a complicated love triangle, secretly supplying the poetic words that win Roxanne’s affection for another man, Yan.

The production blends humor, music, and romance while exploring themes of identity, vulnerability, and connection.

Ticketing Information

CYRANO is currently playing at the CAA Theatre in Toronto through April 5, 2026. Tickets are available at mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

Photo Credit: Dahlia Katz 

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Mackenzie Gilbert, Madeline Charlemagne, Mona Goodwin & David Tarkenter

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Eryn Jean Norvill, George Ioannides, Mackenzie Gilbert, Madeline Charlemagne, Mona Goodwin & David Tarkenter

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Mackenzie Gilbert, Mona Goodwin, David Tarkenter , Eryn Jean Norvill & George Ioannides

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Eryn Jean Norvill & David Tarkenter

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Madeline Charlemagne

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Mona Goodwin, George Ioannides, Mackenzie Gilbert & David Tarkenter

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Eryn Jean Norvill & Madeline Charlemagne

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
George Ioannides, Eryn Jean Norvill, Mackenzie Gilbert, Madeline Charlemagne, David Tarkenter & Mona Goodwin

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Eryn Jean Norvill & George Ioannides

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
George Ioannides, Mackenzie Gilbert, Madeline Charlemagne, Mona Goodwin & David Tarkenter

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Eryn Jean Norvill & George Ioannides

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Mackenzie Gilbert, Madeline Charlemagne, Mona Goodwin & David Tarkenter

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Madeline Charlemagne, George Ioannides, Mackenzie Gilbert, Mona Goodwinm David Tarkenter & Eryn Jean Norvill

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Madeline Charlemagne, George Ioannides & Mona Goodwin, Mackenzie Gilbert, David Tarkenter & Eryn Jean Norvill

Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre Image
Madeline Charlemagne & Eryn Jean Norvill




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