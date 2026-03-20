Photos: CYRANO Makes North American Premiere At Toronto’s CAA Theatre

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Virginia Gay’s CYRANO is now running at the CAA Theatre in Toronto, marking the North American premiere of the gender-flipped adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac. Check out photos of the production.

The production, starring Eryn-Jean Norvill in the title role, will continue its run through April 5, 2026.

New production photos have been released offering a first look at the staging. The play previously received a Fringe First award at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, where it played a sold-out engagement.

Adapted by Virginia Gay, CYRANO reimagines Edmond Rostand’s classic story as a contemporary romantic comedy. The story follows Cyrano, a sharp-witted and charismatic wordsmith who struggles with a deep personal insecurity. When Roxanne enters her life, Cyrano finds herself caught in a complicated love triangle, secretly supplying the poetic words that win Roxanne’s affection for another man, Yan.

The production blends humor, music, and romance while exploring themes of identity, vulnerability, and connection.

Ticketing Information

CYRANO is currently playing at the CAA Theatre in Toronto through April 5, 2026. Tickets are available at mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.