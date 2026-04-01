Video: PROOF Cast Takes Their First Bows on Broadway

Tuesday night, the Broadway revival of Proof played its first preview. Watch a new video of Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle, Jin Ha, and Kara Young taking their first bows on Broadway. The production, produced and directed by Thomas Kail, is running at the Booth Theatre ahead of a Thursday, April 16 opening night.

The performance marked the Broadway debuts of Edebiri and Cheadle.

About Proof

In Proof, Catherine (Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

The creative team for Proof will include Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kris Bowers (original music), Teresa L. Williams (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Obie Award® winner Justin Ellington and Conor Wang (sound design), Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair & wig design), Daniel Swee, CSA (casting director), and Sara Gammage (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager for the production.

Proof had its world premiere Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2000, becoming a sold-out smash and immediately transferred to Broadway where it received six Tony Award nominations and won three including Best Play and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play has been widely produced all over the country and internationally has received productions in London, Manila, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, and others. Proof was adapted by Auburn into a feature film that was released by Miramax Films in 2005.