OUR LITTLE SECRET, PRIMA FACIE, and More Set For 2026/27 Off-Mirvish Season

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David and Hannah Mirvish have announced the 2026/27 Off-Mirvish Season, comprised of five productions – four plays and one musical. Two of the shows are world premieres, one is a Canadian premiere, and two are remounts of Toronto audience favourites.

“Theatre, at least the kind that is practiced in Western culture, is more than 2,500 years old.” said David Mirvish. “How has it endured this long? Especially given the technological advances that have brought dramatic storytelling into our homes; indeed, into our palms in the form of smart phones.

“The answer is simple. Theatre survives and thrives because it brings real people (the audience) together in one space (the theatre), with another group of real people (the artists). They share stories, ideas and emotions, and they create the magic and energy that ensues”

Added Hannah Mirvish: “That's exactly what the Goblins do. These humanoid creatures — famous in European folklore — serve as our outside eyes. They look at human activity with gleeful curiosity, perhaps even with a little danger.

“In a new Off-Mirvish show, the Goblins explore Dickens' A Christmas Carol, the book that single-handedly created many of the Christmas traditions we have come to know. They wonder: Why do humans gather to see and hear a story they've seen and heard many times before? Well, in Goblin:Christmas Carol, these tricksters discover a truth that has been there all this time, but we've just never really paid attention.”

“And that's just one of the five shows in our eclectic and exciting 2026/27 Off-Mirvish season at the CAA Theatre.” said David Mirvish

“We begin with a show that reveals another hidden-in-plain-sight truth. Our Little Secret: A True New Musical is the story of a young man who accidentally discovers his parentage isn't what he thought it was.

“In Prima Facie, the Canadian premiere of the celebrated and acclaimed play that has dazzled the West End and Broadway, another truth is unearthed, this time about the justice system.

“Jackpot Twins is the hilarious and moving story of two seemingly extra-lucky sisters whose lottery winnings both enrich and challenge them but in ways they would have never imagined.

“Finally, The Wrong Bashir is the heartwarming story of an immigrant family in Toronto facing generational shifts that don't tear them apart; they bring them closer together.

“Our 26/27 Off-Mirvish line-up promises to be a wildly entertaining and diverse season of stories. It's especially exciting that it is created and performed by some of Canada's most talented artists.”

OUR LITTLE SECRET : A TRUE NEW MUSICAL

A Russell Citron Production

Written by and starring Noam Tomaschoff

Music by Ryan Peters

Created with Russell Citron

Directed by Adam Pascal

November – December 2026

CAA Theatre

What does a 31-year-old theatre kid do when he finds out his parents aren't quite who he thinks they are? Writes a musical, of course! Our Little Secret: A True New Musical is the hilarious, moving, and completely true story of Noam Tomaschoff's discovery that his parents aren't quite who he thought they were — and he wasn't an only child. Blending comedy, drama, and addictive music, Our Little Secret will leave you laughing, crying — and seeing your family in a whole new light.

The show began at the 2023 Toronto Fringe, where it sold-out its entire run and won the Patron's Pick and Best of Fringe awards. After further development, it had its international premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, where it was an audience favourite and won the annual Chrisparkle Award for Best Performance in a Musical for Noam Tomaschoff. An enhanced new production played at Montreal's Segal Centre in 2025, becoming one of the best-selling shows in the theatre's history and winning five BroadwayWorld Awards, including Best New Musical and Best Performance in a Musical for Noam Tomaschoff.

This new production of the musical will be directed by Broadway star Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida) and will play the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton before coming home to Toronto.

GOBLIN:CHRISTMAS CAROL

December 2026 - January 2027

CAA Theatre

The world's most notorious theatre-dabbling Goblins have tickets to see the 2026 Mirvish production of A Christmas Carol. When the evening's performance is unexpectedly jeopardized, the Goblins leap at the opportunity and onto the stage to save “Christmas” — whatever that is.



From theatre innovators Rebecca Northan (Shaw Festival, Stratford Festival), Bruce Horak (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and Ellis Lalonde (Fraggle Rock), and Spontaneous Theatre (Goblin: Macbeth, Goblin: Oedipus, Murder-on-the-Lake, Blind Date) comes Goblin:Christmas Carol, a version of the Dickens novel like no other!



When a mystery is uncovered at the heart of this classic tale, the Goblins embark on an urgent quest to ferret out festive falsehoods, untangle Yuletide yarns, and expose a seasonal secret that's been hiding in plain sight since 1843.

PRIMA FACIE

Written by Suzie Miller

Starring Bethany Jillard

Directed by Seana McKenna

January – February 2027

CAA Theatre

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins in Liverpool to be at the top of her game in London. Specializing in defending men accused of sexual assault, Tessa is brilliant at her job in a field dominated by ruthless male lawyers who treat the law as a bloodsport.

Then an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Written by Suzie Miller and based on her experiences as a lawyer in Australia, where Prima Facie was first staged, this remarkable and powerful play crossed continents and became a runaway hit in both London's West End and on Broadway.

In this long-awaited Canadian premiere as part of the Off-Mirvish season at the CAA Theatre, Prima Facie is directed by Seana McKenna, one of our country's finest actors known for her starring roles at the Stratford Festival, where she has also directed with great success.

Playing Tessa is the formidable Bethany Jillard, whose performances in both classic and contemporary plays at Stratford and at major theatres across Canada and the US have received accolades.

JACKPOT TWINS

A Company Theatre Production

Written and directed by Philip Riccio

Starring Seana McKenna, Nora McLellan, Tony Nappo, Colin A Doyle, and Caroline Toal

March – April 2027

CAA Theatre

The odds were 1 in 1.226 quintillion. The Fitzgerald sisters just beat them.

Imagine winning the lottery. Now imagine doing it again. And again. For the Fitzgeralds, a third grand prize isn't a miracle—it's a cosmic catastrophe. Suddenly, their quiet bungalow is a magnet for opportunistic lovers, an estranged daughter, and a relentless lottery investigator who suspects their "luck" is a crime. Between dodging the local press and punching the clock at the snack factory, the sisters must survive the absurdity of their own impossible fortune.

As the oversized cheques pile up, they realize that beating the odds was the easy part. The real adventure is figuring out who you are when you finally have nothing left to wish for.

Canadian theatre legends Seana McKenna and Nora McLellan lead an all-star cast in Jackpot Twins, a sharp-witted, irreverent new comedy by Philip Riccio about the heavy price of getting everything you ever wanted. Hilarious, high-stakes, and surprisingly heartfelt, it's a celebration of family, fortune, and the joy of a life lived in the "win" column.

Jackpot Twins reunites Mirvish Productions and The Company Theatre for the first time since the hit production of Things I Know to be True in 2023.

THE WRONG BASHIR

A Crow's Theatre Production

Written by Zahida Rahemtulla

Directed by Paolo Santalucia

Starring Bren Eastcott, Zaittun Esmail, Salim Rahemtulla, Sharjil Rasool, Zorana Sadiq, Jasmine Sawant, Parm Soor, Sanjay Talwar, and Sugith Varughese

April – May 2027

CAA Theatre

A hit at Crow's Theatre in 2024, this revised and updated version of Zahida Rahemtulla's funny and moving play is about an immigrant Ismaili family in Toronto coming to terms with generational conflict.

Bashir Ladha, a bohemian philosophy podcaster, finds himself unwittingly thrust into the spotlight when he is chosen to assume a distinguished religious position that his parents have eagerly accepted on his behalf. Before Bashir can object, two committee representatives are at his door to congratulate him. As the representatives start to suspect a mistake has been made, Bashir's jubilant grandparents and relatives arrive to commemorate the honour. A charming farce ensues, prompting questions around whether the seemingly wrong Bashir may, in fact, be the right one.