St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival Reveals 2026 Season - R&J AND JONI World Premiere and More

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​The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival has revealed 2026 programming and casting. The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival will include the world premiere of the new musical R&J and Joni from July 16-August 8 at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre, a walk-about production Macbeth at the Tower from July 24-August 7 at the Maitland Tower, and a showcase of local talents with the Spotlight Series July 21, 28 and August 4 at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre.

The 2026 season will kick off with R&J and Joni, co-created by Joey Herbison, Julia Nish-Lapidus, Cara Pantalone, and James Wallis with text and music by William Shakespeare and Joni Mitchell. This world-premiere adaptation of Romeo and Juliet brings Shakespeare's words together with the timeless music of Canadian icon Joni Mitchell in a fully staged musical. Directed by Julia Nish-Lapidus, with Music Direction by Joey Herbison, audiences will experience a new way of seeing and hearing one of the most famous plays in the English language, with a unique musical perspective.

The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival continues with Macbeth at the Tower directed by James Wallis. A walk-about production of Shakespeare's Scottish tragedy, this one of a kind, immersive production will see the story of Macbeth happening all around, as audiences change locations for sections of the play, experiencing Shakespeare up close and personal in an epic historical setting.

The cast for both R&J and Joni and Macbeth at the Tower will feature Hilary Adams, Jillian Mitsuko Cooper, Nick Dolan, Andrew Iles, Richard Lam, and Cara Pantalone in various roles.

The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival will welcome three local companies to take the Kinsmen Amphitheatre stage for the Spotlight Series, showcasing the immense talent in Eastern Ontario. On July 21 the Spotlight Series will open with JOSIAH, originally co-created by Cassel Miles and Charles Robertson, and written by Charles Robertson. Directed by Jim Garrard and performed by Cassel Miles, JOSIAH unfolds as a tapestry of history, illuminating Josiah Henson's journey from the shadows of enslavement to the dawn of freedom in Canada.

On July 28 the Spotlight Series will feature Clowns Reading Shakespeare, created by Kenzia Dalie and Panoply Theatre Collective. Directed by Kenzia Dalie with Alyssa Pothier, Brendan Kinnon, Callan Forrester, Paige Madsen, and Sienna Singh, Clowns Reading Shakespeare is a family-friendly theatrical performance featuring a troupe of red-nosed clowns auditioning for a diva Director and her yet-to-be-determined Shakespeare show!

The Spotlight Series will close August 4 with Echoes Down the River created by Jessica de Bruyn. Directed by Seanna Kennedy, Echoes Down the River stars five beloved local performers - Joey Herbison, Allison Hess, Seanna Kennedy, James King, and Rebecca Rodley - weaving together the 175 year history of the Brockville Arts Centre with their own stories from within its walls.

The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival is the premier outdoor summer theatre festival in Eastern Ontario. Nestled along the scenic St. Lawrence River, we present world-class professional productions in our riverside outdoor amphitheatre, located in picturesque Prescott, Ontario. Our repertoire includes Shakespearean classics, innovative new interpretations, musical celebrations, and original works, catering to audiences of all ages.

St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival 2026



R&J and Joni

July 16 to August 8

7pm (3pm July 25 & Aug 1, 1pm Aug 5)

Opening Night: July 17

Main Stage Venue: Kinsmen Amphitheatre, 101 Water St W in Prescott, Ontario

Wednesday Matinee and Rain Venue: St. Andrew's Church, 425 Centre St in Prescott

https://app.arts-people.com/?show=303214

Macbeth at the Tower

July 24 to August 7

Various start times

Opening Night: July 24 at 7pm

Maitland Tower, 1243 County Rd 2, Maitland, Ontario

https://app.arts-people.com/?show=303215

Spotlight Series

July 21 - JOSIAH

July 28 - Clowns Reading Shakespeare

August 4 - Echoes Down the River

7pm

Kinsmen Amphitheatre, 101 Water St W in Prescott, Ontario

https://stlawrenceshakespeare.ca/spotlightseries/

