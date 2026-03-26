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Spotlight: RE-IMAGINED: JUKEBOX DREAMS at The Rose Brampton

Re-Imagined: Jukebox Dreams – One Night of Broadway Pop Hits

By: Mar. 26, 2026
Spotlight: RE-IMAGINED: JUKEBOX DREAMS at The Rose Brampton Image

Pop hits take centre stage in Re-Imagined: Jukebox Dreams, a bold concert celebrating song, storytelling, and the music we love. Hosted by Darryn de Souza and featuring top Canadian musical theatre performers from the cast of & Juliet, this high-energy night transforms chart-toppers through powerful vocals, soulful ballads, and inventive mashups.

From iconic pop anthems to fresh new interpretations, experience the songs that have lit up Broadway — all in one unforgettable evening. March 29 | 7 PM The Rose Theatre, Brampton Tickets available now at BramptonOnStage.ca




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