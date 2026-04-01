NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Will Come to Roy Thomson Hall

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Roy Thomson Hall has announced that, due to overwhelming demand, a second performance of the special National Geographic Live presentation, Amazon: Andes to the Atlantic, featuring world-renowned photographer and National Geographic Explorer Thomas Peschak, has been added at 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 3, 2026. The previously announced 2:00 PM performance on May 3 is now sold out.

This exclusive presentation is made possible in partnership with Rolex, whose longstanding commitment to exploration and environmental stewardship is reflected in the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative.

Renowned National Geographic Explorer and photographer Thomas Peschak has dedicated his career to documenting our planet's last wild places. With support from the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative and the National Geographic Society, Peschak undertook one of the most ambitious visual expeditions of his career: a 396-day journey across the world's largest river basin, from the icy headwaters high in the Andes Mountains—20,000 feet above sea level—to the Atlantic Ocean.

Along the way, he encountered pink river dolphins, giant otters, electric eels, stealthy caiman, and the extraordinary biodiversity that makes the Amazon one of Earth's most vital ecosystems. His work highlights not only the region's breathtaking beauty but also the urgent conservation challenges it faces.

This monumental body of work, part of the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Amazon Expedition, made Peschak only the second photographer in National Geographic magazine's 136-year history to photograph an entire issue (October 2024).

Peschak's highly anticipated new book, Amazon, will be released on March 10, 2026. Equal parts photojournalism and fine art, the book offers a breathtaking visual journey through one of the wildest places left on Earth. Audiences at Roy Thomson Hall will hear firsthand stories from the expedition and gain behind-the-scenes insight into the making of this extraordinary project.

About Thomas Peschak

Thomas Peschak is a National Geographic Explorer and internationally acclaimed photographer who transitioned from marine biology to photography, believing his images and storytelling could create greater conservation impact than scientific statistics alone. Over the past two decades, he has covered wildlife and environmental stories for National Geographic magazine, earning 18 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards and seven World Press Photo Awards.

About the Event

This special presentation, in partnership with the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative, is a newly added event, separate from the previously announced 2025–2026 season of the critically acclaimed National Geographic Live series at Roy Thomson Hall. The season is already underway, having welcomed distinguished speakers including National Geographic Explorer Jaime Rojo, wildlife biologist Doug Smith, and ecologist Nalini Nadkarni.