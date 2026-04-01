Ballet Creole Performs A Tribute Show To Patrick Parson

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One of Canada's pioneering Black dance companies, Ballet Creole will present Legacy in Motion, a tribute honouring the life, artistry, and enduring influence of its visionary founder, Patrick Parson. Bringing together past and present company artists, Legacy in Motion celebrates Parson's groundbreaking contributions to Afro-Caribbean contemporary dance in Canada. Founded in 1990, Ballet Creole was established by Parson to bring African and Caribbean dance traditions to the Canadian stage, shaping generations of artists through his innovative choreography and commitment to cultural storytelling.

Curated by newly appointed Artistic Director Yuhala Muy Garcia, the one-night-only performance features excerpts from signature works in Ballet Creole's repertory, including Fête and Soulful Messiah. Rooted in rhythm, storytelling, and cultural memory, the works reflect Parson's distinctive artistic language and lifelong exploration of what he described as "creolization" - the dynamic blending of cultural forms and traditions.

Hot off its special presentation at the 11th Annual RBC Black Diamond Ball, Ballet Creole returns with a tribute performance on April 25, 2026, at The Terminal Theatre at Queens Quay Terminal in Toronto. As part of the evening's celebration and fundraising efforts, a selection of artworks from Ballet Creole's historic collection will also be available for purchase. Proceeds will support the company's ongoing artistic programming, and the development of a digital archive.

"Honouring the legacy of Patrick Parson is significant for dance in Canada. He created a company that was a foundation for Caribbean identity, culture and movement through Ballet Creole's motto ' diversity creates new harmony'. This tribute performance is a gathering of generations of artists he mentored including those shaped by the visionary's influence in the arts and education. It serves as a thank you and acknowledgment that his collective memory and spirit continues to move and inspire," said Artistic Director Yuhala Muy Garcia. "Legacy in Motion is both remembrance and renewal - a celebration of a life devoted to culture, community, and creative expression."

Doors open at 7:00 PM. A post-performance reception will follow the performance.