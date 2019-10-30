Gathering Sparks Duo Celebrate CD Release With Concert At Niagara Artists Centre

On Friday, November 15 at 8pm Jane Lewis, originally from St Catharines and Toronto's Eve Goldberg invite local friends and fans to join their duo "Gathering Sparks" in celebrating the St Catharines release of their new CD "All That's Real" at the Niagara Artists Centre.

The album came out on Borealis Records at the end of September to rave reviews. Already, the lead-off song from the album, "Bringing in the Light," has been recognized with a 2019 Folk Music Ontario "Songs From the Heart" Award in the Singer-Songwriter category. For this concert, they will be joined by special guest, renowned drummer Cheryl Prashker.

The recording combines finely-crafted songs, captivating vocals, and compelling stories in a potent balm for troubled times. In times that cry out for love over hate, "All That's Real" delivers. Writing together for the first time, Goldberg and Lewis brought together their passion for wordplay, strong melodies, and harmony-singing to create 11 new songs (plus one cover of a Pete Townshend classic) that will take listeners on a journey from hopeful, to reflective, to joyful and back again. Produced by Jeff Bird (Cowboy Junkies), the album includes guest appearances from Cheryl Prashker (percussion), Anne Lindsay (fiddle), Joel Schwartz (guitar), Kevin Breit (guitar), and a host of harmony singers.



Friday, November 15, 2019 at 8:00 pm, Niagara Artists Centre, 354 St.Paul Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 3N2905 641 0331. Tickets: $20 Advance / $25 Door. Online Ticket Ordering at:Gathering Sparks (Jane Lewis and Eve Goldberg) - CD Release Concert - St Catharines



GATHERING SPARKS http://www.gatheringsparks.com is the graceful collision of Eve Goldberg and Jane Lewis-musical friends who blend tight harmonies, heartfelt songs, and a love of participatory singing to create an intimate and uplifting experience. Their inclusive approach embraces folk, pop, blues and gospel influences tastefully played on acoustic guitar, piano, accordion, and ukulele.



Eve Goldberg http://www.evegoldberg.com has lifted audiences across North America with her authentic and insightful songs and solid instrumental work on guitar and ukulele. Known for her "watercolour voice," Eve draws from a deep well of musical styles-folk, blues, country, bluegrass, old time, and jazz-with equal finesse and affection.

Jane Lewis http://www.janelewis.ca has followed her love of words from the printing press to the spotlight with soul-bending lyrics, transcendent compositions, and crystal clear vocals. Her thoughtful piano and accordion playing, mastery of harmony, and upbeat presence add a sparkle to any stage.



As solo performers, Eve and Jane had each carved out their own niche in the folk/roots scene. Together, with their infectious mix of styles and sublime vocal blend, Gathering Sparks has made some big waves. Their debut 6-song CD was nominated for a 2014 Canadian Folk Music Award for Vocal Group of the Year, and they have since toured across Canada and the US. Whether they are belting it out a capella style, tugging on your heartstrings with a folky original, crooning a jazzy swing tune, or getting into the spirit with a gospel-inflected singalong, Gathering Sparks performances make fans out of listeners with their stellar harmonies and fine musicianship.







