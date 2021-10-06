GAME OF CROHN'S Comes to Wychwood Theatre This Month

Filmmaker and Comedian Dan Rosen brings his one person Fringe hit GAME OF CROHN'S to Toronto's Wychwood Theatre for a limited engagement October 27th - 30th.

Dan Rosen has always been the Boy who cried Dire Wolf. A successful comedian known for his eponymous Opening Act Dan Rosen stand-up show, and for his acclaimed filmmaking debut Joe and Mary's Kid, Dan blows the lid off his experiences living with Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition that affects millions of people worldwide, but is seldom talked about. For most, bowel disease like Vegas - what happens in the bathroom, stays in the bathroom.

A boy sentenced to life on the toilet with a chronic bowel illness, Dan uses his personal brand of self-defecating humour to overcome a lifetime of hospitalizations and enemas gone wrong while pursuing his artistic dreams.

Game of Crohn's is written and performed by Dan Rosen, directed and dramaturged by Alison Louder, and staged managed/designed by Justine Cargo. Taking place at the Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood Avenue October 27th, 28th and 29th at 8pm, and on October 30th at 2pm and 8pm. Tickets are $20, available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/game-of-crohns-tickets-177426646877?aff=erelpanelorg

For additional information please email dan.b.rosen@gmail.com or visit @dantheguyrosen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.